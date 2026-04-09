☕ Afternoon briefing on April 9

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 9 chaired a meeting of standing members of the Government and its Party Committee, urging them to promptly begin performing their assigned tasks, given the heavy workload, both immediate and long-term.



At the meeting, participants reviewed several key issues, including the Government’s action programme to implement the Party Central Committee’s Conclusion No. 18-KL/TW on the five-year socio-economic development plan, national financial strategy, public debt management, and medium-term public investment for the 2026–2030 period. Read full story



– Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu had talks with Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong in Vientiane on April 9 as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.



The talks between Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong in Vientiane on April 9 (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Party official reaffirmed the consistent policy of the Party and State of Vietnam to always attach great important and place top priority to consolidating and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos. Read full story



– Politburo member and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu had a meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on April 9.



The Lao PM highlighted the significance of Tu’s visit in further consolidating and deepening the special relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples. He affirmed that the visit represents not only an important diplomatic activity but also a vivid demonstration of the unique friendship and unwavering trust between the two countries, taking place amid the festive atmosphere of Laos’ traditional Bunpimay (New Year) celebrations. Read full story



– The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened a session on April 9 to give opinions on a draft NA resolution on the promulgation of several provisions regarding environmental protection tax, value-added tax (VAT) and excise tax on petrol, oil and aviation fuel, aimed at stabilising prices and supporting the economy.



The draft resolution proposes a longer-term policy framework to help maintain macroeconomic stability, curb inflation and stabilise public sentiment. Under the proposal, the environmental protection tax on petrol (excluding ethanol), diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene and mazut will be reduced to zero Vietnamese dong per litre. These products will also be exempt from VAT declaration and payment while still allowing input VAT credit. In addition, the excise rate on petrol of all types will be cut to 0%. Read full story



– Vietnam’s seafood exports posted steady growth in the first quarter of 2026, reaching an estimated 2.64 billion USD, up nearly 8% year-on-year, supported largely by strong demand from China despite mixed performance across major markets.



Freezing black tiger shrimp for export at a processing plant of the Minh Phu Seafood Corporation. (Photo: VNA)

Export turnover in March alone was estimated at around 927 million USD, increasing more than 5% compared to the same period last year. However, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) noted that growth slowed considerably from the roughly 20% expansion recorded in the first two months, reflecting rising volatility in global seafood demand. Read full story



– Mui Ne has secured a place among the world’s most trending destinations for 2026, according to travel platform Booking.com, which praised the coastal area for its “surreal” landscapes, relaxed atmosphere and status as a hub for sea sports.



The recognition comes from Booking.com’s 10th Travel Predictions report released on April 8, which identifies 2026 as “The Era of You”, a period marked by travellers shifting their focus from choosing destinations to seeking experiences that match personal interests and lifestyles. Read full story./.