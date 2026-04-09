Task handover ceremony held between Party General Secretary, State President To Lam and former President Luong Cuong

Hanoi (VNA) – A formal handover of the State President’s duties was held on April 9, marking the transition between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and former State President Luong Cuong.



At the ceremony, Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai presented a summary report on the performance of presidential duties during Cuong’s tenure. The two leaders then signed the official minutes of handover.



In his remarks, the former President reflected on more than five decades of service in various roles, emphasising his unwavering commitment to fulfilling all assigned responsibilities. He underscored that being elected by the National Assembly as State President during a particularly significant period was both a great honour and a profound responsibility, which he carried out with full dedication in accordance with the Constitution.



He expressed sincere gratitude to the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, and Party and State leaders, as well as the Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, local authorities, the Presidential Office staff, the public, overseas Vietnamese, and international partners for their support.



He voiced confidence that under the leadership of the Party, headed by General Secretary and State President To Lam, Vietnam will continue to strengthen unity, seize opportunities, overcome challenges, and advance toward the goal of building a peaceful, independent, prosperous, and modern nation.





The task handover ceremony held between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and former President Luong Cuong on April 9 (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the ceremony, General Secretary and State President Lam reaffirmed the honour of being elected State President by the 16th National Assembly at its first session, describing his oath of office as both a personal commitment and a solemn political responsibility to serve the nation and its people with absolute loyalty.



The top leader highlighted the significant contributions made by the former President during his tenure, noting his role in advancing both domestic and foreign affairs, strengthening the legal and political systems, and contributing to the successful implementation of the 13th National Party Congress Resolution.



In the context of evolving global and domestic challenges, the General Secretary and State President stressed the need to maintain political stability; build a modern socialist rule-of-law state; accelerate judicial reform; promote rapid and sustainable economic growth; ensure national defence and security; enhance the country’s international standing; and continuously improve the living standards of the people.



He called on the Presidential Office to improve the quality of its advisory work, uphold discipline and professionalism, and accelerate digital transformation, while building a capable and ethical contingent.



Affirming his commitment to the responsibilities entrusted to him, the top leader pledged to work closely with the Party and State leadership to build on past achievements, foster unity, and effectively implement national development goals, ensuring Vietnam’s continued progress and global integration./.