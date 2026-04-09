Party General Secretary, State President To Lam to pay State visit to China

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, along with his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay a State visit to China from April 14-17.
The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, and his spouse, announced in a communiqué by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.
Vietnam, China promote AI application in cross-border tourism cooperation
During the programme, participants will attend intensive courses delivered by AI technology experts, China–ASEAN policy researchers, and tourism specialists. The curriculum focuses on the application of big data in tourism policy planning, the development of cross-border tourism products, and the building of joint tourism brands.