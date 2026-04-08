Vietnam, China promote AI application in cross-border tourism cooperation

Beijing (VNA) – A 14-day exchange and research programme on applying artificial intelligence (AI) to cross-border tourism cooperation between Vietnam and China officially opened on April 7 in Nanning, drawing nearly 30 officials and tourism business representatives from four Vietnamese provinces.

The programme, themed “Enhancing exchanges and cooperation in AI-powered cross-border tourism,” is jointly organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and cultural, sports and tourism agencies of Vietnam's Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, and Tuyen Quang provinces.

During the programme, participants will attend intensive courses delivered by AI technology experts, China–ASEAN policy researchers, and tourism specialists. The curriculum focuses on the application of big data in tourism policy planning, the development of cross-border tourism products, and the building of joint tourism brands.

Leaders of the Guangxi Department of Culture and Tourism said the initiative aims to establish a platform for exchange and experience-sharing in smart tourism development, thereby strengthening mutual trust and promoting more substantive cooperation between localities of the two countries. The programme is expected to help create distinctive tourism products, improve visitor experiences, and advance cross-border tourism in a smarter, more convenient and sustainable direction.

A representative from the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lang Son province noted that sharing experience in AI application would provide Vietnamese localities with practical foundations to design and implement digital transformation programmes tailored to their conditions. The official also expressed hope for enhanced information-sharing, data connectivity, and coordinated development of smart tourism products between the two sides.

As part of the programme, participants will conduct field trips to several localities in Guangxi, including Liuzhou, Guilin and Hechi. They will explore smart tourism models, engage in cultural experiences, and visit historical sites linked to Vietnam–China friendship, including locations associated with late President Ho Chi Minh during his time in China./.