Politics

Cuban President congratulates To Lam on election as President of Vietnam

The Cuban leader reaffirmed his goodwill and firm commitment to further promoting the historic, special and fraternal friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnamese State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on April 8 extended his congratulations to To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, following the latter's election as President of Vietnam.

In a message posted on his official X account, the Cuban leader reaffirmed his goodwill and firm commitment to further promoting the historic, special and fraternal friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries./.

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