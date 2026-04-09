Cuban President congratulates To Lam on election as President of Vietnam

Havana (VNA) – First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on April 8 extended his congratulations to To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, following the latter's election as President of Vietnam.

In a message posted on his official X account, the Cuban leader reaffirmed his goodwill and firm commitment to further promoting the historic, special and fraternal friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries./.