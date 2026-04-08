Politics

Vietnam welcomes US-Iran ceasefire agreement: Spokesperson

Vietnam calls on all parties to continue exercising restraint, act responsibly, avoid complicating the situation, respect the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all countries, ensure the safety of civilians and civil infrastructure, and maintain freedom and security of maritime navigation in the region.

Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached on April 7 between the US and Iran, an important step to ease tensions and move towards restoring peace, stability, security, and safety in the Middle East, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on April 8.

Vietnam calls on all parties to continue exercising restraint, act responsibly, avoid complicating the situation, respect the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all countries, ensure the safety of civilians and civil infrastructure, and maintain freedom and security of maritime navigation in the region, Hang stated.

She underlined that Vietnam supports active dialogue to seek sustainable peaceful solutions to disputes based on the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, for the benefit of all parties, and for regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development./.

VNA
#Pham Thu Hang #Middle East tensions #US-Iran ceasefire agreement #peace for Middle East Iran United States
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