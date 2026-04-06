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Diesel prices in Cambodia surge 110% since outbreak of Middle East conflict

Currently, diesel is priced at 8,100 KHR per litre (2.03 USD), marking a 110% increase from 3,850 KHR at the end of February.

A motorcyclist refuels at a station in Phnom Penh (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)
A motorcyclist refuels at a station in Phnom Penh (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Diesel prices in Cambodia have more than doubled since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce.

Currently, diesel is priced at 8,100 KHR per litre (2.03 USD), marking a 110% increase from 3,850 KHR at the end of February. Meanwhile, regular petrol prices have risen by 42.8%, from 3,850 KHR per litre to 5,500 KHR per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas has surged by 95%, from 2,000 KHR per litre to 3,900 KHR per litre.

To mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices, the Cambodian Government on March 20 reduced import duties and other taxes on fuel products. On March 28, it further decided to cut import taxes on electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid passenger cars, electric stoves, and solar energy equipment.

Cambodia remains fully dependent on imported fuel products, as its offshore oil reserves have yet to be exploited./.

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