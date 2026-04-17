Helicopter crash in Indonesia leaves all eight on board dead

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian rescue forces on the evening of April 16 confirmed that all eight people aboard a helicopter that had earlier gone missing in West Kalimantan province had died, ending hopes for finding any survivors after hours of intensive search efforts.



The wreckage of the helicopter was discovered earlier in the day in a dense forest area with rugged, mountainous terrain in West Kalimantan.



An official involved in the rescue operation said four bodies had been recovered from the site, while three others remained inside the fuselage.



According to the flight manifest, the helicopter was carrying eight people. Rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate the final victim.



Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago, relies heavily on air transport to connect its remote regions. However, the country has recorded a number of serious aviation accidents in recent years.



In January 2026, a helicopter chartered by the Indonesian Ministry of Fisheries crashed into a mountainside on Sulawesi Island, killing all 10 people on board. In September 2025, a helicopter carrying six passengers and two crew members crashed shortly after taking off from South Kalimantan province, leaving no survivors. Less than two weeks later, another helicopter crash in Ilaga district resulted in four fatalities./.

VNA