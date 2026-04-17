World

Helicopter crash in Indonesia leaves all eight on board dead

All eight people aboard a helicopter that had earlier gone missing in Indonesia's West Kalimantan province have died, ending hopes for finding any survivors after hours of intensive search efforts.

Indonesian rescue teams are deployed to search for a missing helicopter in West Kalimantan province on April 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Indonesian rescue teams are deployed to search for a missing helicopter in West Kalimantan province on April 16, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian rescue forces on the evening of April 16 confirmed that all eight people aboard a helicopter that had earlier gone missing in West Kalimantan province had died, ending hopes for finding any survivors after hours of intensive search efforts.

The wreckage of the helicopter was discovered earlier in the day in a dense forest area with rugged, mountainous terrain in West Kalimantan.

An official involved in the rescue operation said four bodies had been recovered from the site, while three others remained inside the fuselage.

According to the flight manifest, the helicopter was carrying eight people. Rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate the final victim.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago, relies heavily on air transport to connect its remote regions. However, the country has recorded a number of serious aviation accidents in recent years.

In January 2026, a helicopter chartered by the Indonesian Ministry of Fisheries crashed into a mountainside on Sulawesi Island, killing all 10 people on board. In September 2025, a helicopter carrying six passengers and two crew members crashed shortly after taking off from South Kalimantan province, leaving no survivors. Less than two weeks later, another helicopter crash in Ilaga district resulted in four fatalities./.

VNA
#Helicopter crash in Indonesia #all eight on board dead Indonesia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Helicopter carrying eight reported missing in Indonesia

Helicopter carrying eight reported missing in Indonesia

Indonesian authorities are urgently conducting a search and rescue operation after receiving reports that a helicopter carrying eight people suddenly lost contact on the morning of April 16 in West Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

See more

Malaysia’s job losses surge 47% in the first quarter of 2026 (Photo: AFP)

Malaysia's layoffs rise 47% in first quarter

The report, based on figures from Malaysia’s Social Security Organisation, showed layoffs peaked in January with around 10,700 cases before easing to 7,500 in February and 5,900 in March. Despite the slowdown toward the end of the quarter, the total remained significantly higher than the roughly 16,500 layoffs recorded in the same period of 2025.

People take part in the Songkran Festival in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thailand's tourism sector enjoys windfall during Songkran Festival 2026

TAT estimated that around 500,000 foreign tourists visited Thailand during the April 11–15 period, generating about 8.1 billion THB, a 2% year-on-year increase. Domestic travel is projected at 5.96 million trips, up 7%, contributing about 22.25 billion THB, an annual rise of 8%.

The sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN) approves the Hanoi Declaration on digital cooperation, reaffirming the bloc’s goals and principles as outlined in the 1967 Bangkok Declaration and the ASEAN Charter. (Photo: ASEAN/Facebook)

ASEAN, Japan envision joint AI development

Amid intensifying US–China rivalry and deepening technological fragmentation, ASEAN and Japan have strong potential to collaborate in developing more inclusive and comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) models, according to an article published on fulcrum.sg on April 14.

At the video conference (Photo: Nation Thailand)

Thailand backs Japan’s push for energy security

At the summit, Japan announced a new initiative to support AZEC member countries through low-interest loans for the procurement of crude oil, refined fuel and essential goods, alongside broader fiscal support measures.