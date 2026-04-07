Politics

Middle East tensions: Vietnam issues urgent advisory to citizens in Israel

Citizens were advised to steer clear of sensitive sites such as energy facilities, industrial zones, airports, seaports and other critical infrastructure, minimise travel near incident areas, and avoid approaching or recording attack scenes or hazardous objects.

Smoke rises following explosions in Tehran, Iran, on April 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Smoke rises following explosions in Tehran, Iran, on April 1, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Tel Aviv (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on April 7 released an urgent advisory to the Vietnamese community there, outlining updated civil defence measures issued by the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command.

The measures, now extended from 11:00 on April 7 to 20:00 on April 9, maintain the existing two-tier system of “limited activity” and “partial activity,” governing public gatherings, schools, workplaces and beach access, with a more clearly defined list of affected areas.

Under “limited activity,” the highest alert level, gatherings are restricted to a maximum of 50 people in locations with access to standard shelters, while regular schooling is suspended. Workplaces may operate only if safety requirements are met, and beaches remain closed. The restrictions cover major urban centres including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Haifa, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Beer Sheva and Eilat, as well as multiple areas nationwide.

In contrast, “partial activity” zones allow limited gatherings of up to 50 people outdoors and 100 indoors, provided shelter access is ensured. Workplaces can continue operating under safety protocols, and educational activities may proceed with protective measures in place. These areas include Lower Galilee, Beit She’an Valley, Jordan Valley, Samaria, Judea and regions near the Gaza Strip.

Given the volatile security situation, the embassy urged Vietnamese nationals to closely follow instructions from the Home Front Command based on their location, identify nearby shelters and remain ready to respond to emergency alerts.

It also called for heightened vigilance amid the risk of escalation, particularly after the US set an April 7 (Eastern Time) deadline and warned of possible expanded strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure if no agreement is reached on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Citizens were advised to steer clear of sensitive sites such as energy facilities, industrial zones, airports, seaports and other critical infrastructure, minimise travel near incident areas, and avoid approaching or recording attack scenes or hazardous objects.

The embassy said it will continue to monitor developments closely and provide timely updates, while urging the community to strictly comply with local regulations to ensure safety./.

VNA
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