NA continues third working day of first session

Hanoi (VNA) – The first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) continued its third working day on April 8 in Hanoi, under the chair of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The legislature convened a plenary sitting chaired by NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh, during which deputies listened to proposals and verification reports on several draft laws and resolutions.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung presented proposals on the revised Law on the Capital and a draft NA resolution on coordination mechanisms and special policies to enhance the prevention and settlement of international investment disputes. Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu then delivered a verification report on the revised Law on the Capital, while Chairman of the NA’s Economic and Financial Committee Phan Van Mai presented a report on the draft resolution.

Also at the session, Minister of Home Affairs Do Thanh Binh submitted a proposal on amendments to the Law on Emulation and Commendation, while Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nguyen Dinh Khang presented a draft revised Law on Belief and Religion. Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Culture and Social Affairs Nguyen Dac Vinh reported on the verification of these two draft laws.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung presented a proposal on amendments to the Law on Overseas Representative Missions of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, followed by a verification report delivered by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations Le Tan Toi.

The NA later held group discussions on the revised Law on the Capital, amendments to the Law on Emulation and Commendation, and the revised Law on Belief and Religion.

The NA is scheduled to hold a plenary sitting on April 9 morning to listen Government proposals and verification reports by the Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs on four draft laws, namely the revised Law on Civil Status, amendments to the Law on Notarisation, amendments to the Law on Legal Aid, and the revised Law on Access to Information. NA deputies will then discuss these drafts in groups.

In the afternoon, from 14:00 to 15:10, the NA will hear Government reports on the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the 2025 socio-economic development and State budget plan, as well as the performance in the early months of 2026, and a proposal on the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030. Verification reports by the NA’s Economic and Financial Committee on these contents will also be presented. The session will be broadcast live on radio and television.

From 15:10, the NA will continue its plenary sitting to consider proposals and verification reports on the medium-term public investment plan for 2026–2030; the five-year national financial plan and public debt borrowing and repayment plan for the same period; and the State budget finalisation for 2024, along with an audit report by the State Audit Office of Vietnam.

Afterwards, deputies will hold group discussions on socio-economic and budget performance in 2025 and early 2026, the five-year development plan for 2026–2030, medium-term public investment, national financial and public debt plans, the 2024 State budget finalisation, efforts in thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2025, and the implementation of national gender equality targets in 2025./.