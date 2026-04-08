Tran Duc Thang appointed as Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee

Hanoi (VNA) – The Politburo has appointed Tran Duc Thang as Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

The decision was announced at a conference held by the Hanoi Party Committee on April 8, attended by senior officials, including Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc.

According to the decision, Politburo member Thang, who served as Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MoAE) and MoAE Minister for 2021–2026, will join the Hanoi Party Committee and its standing board for 2025–2030.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tu underlined that the appointment was made based on personnel requirements and in line with the Party’s overall cadre arrangement. He noted that Ngoc, former Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, has been assigned to the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and appointed head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission.

On behalf of the Politburo, Tu congratulated Thang on his new role, expressing confidence that he will build on the achievements of previous leadership generations and work closely with the municipal Party Committee to fulfil assigned tasks.

He emphasised that Hanoi is entering a critical stage of development, with a focus on achieving double-digit economic growth, improving the efficiency of the two-tier local administration model, and making breakthroughs in science-technology development, innovation and digital transformation. The capital is also expected to continue to lead in implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and resolutions of Party congresses at all levels.

The senior Party official called on the Hanoi Party Committee, its standing boards, and municipal departments and agencies to maintain unity, uphold discipline, and strictly adhere to Party principles and regulations, while supporting the new Secretary in fulfilling his duties. He stressed the need to build a clean and strong Party organisation of the capital.

Expressing his honour at being entrusted with the role, Thang described the position as both a great privilege and a heavy responsibility, given Hanoi’s status as the nation’s political-administrative centre.

He highlighted major orientations for the capital’s development, including the Politburo’s Resolution issued in March 2026 on building and developing Hanoi in a new era, the revised Capital Law expected to be adopted at the first sitting of the the 16th National Assembly, and the long-term master plan of Hanoi as a globally competitive metropolis.

The official pledged to uphold unity within the municipal Party Committee, promote innovation and dynamism, and accelerate economic growth while ensuring sustainability and balanced development across economic, cultural, social and environmental pillars.

He also affirmed his commitment to improving governance in a “development-oriented and service-minded” manner, taking people’s satisfaction, trust and well-being as key benchmarks for performance./.