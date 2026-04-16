Sci-Tech

UNESCO extends recognition of 2 Category II science centres in Vietnam

The continued operation and enhancement of the two Category II centres under UNESCO’s auspices reflect Vietnam’s policy of positioning science, technology and innovation as key drivers of development, while closely linking scientific advancement with deeper and more substantive international integration in the current context.

A view of the 224th session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris. (Photo: VNA)
A view of the 224th session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The UNESCO Executive Board on April 15 approved decisions to extend the status of two Vietnamese Category II centres under UNESCO’s auspices for a further eight years during its 224th session in Paris.

These include the International Centre of Research and Postgraduate Training in Mathematics (ICRTM) and the International Centre for Physics (ICP), both operating under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST). Under the adopted decisions, the Executive Board authorised the Director-General of UNESCO to sign bilateral agreements with the Government of Vietnam, along with memoranda of understanding with VAST. This represents a key activity for the Ministry of Science and Technology in 2026, as it coordinates with VAST and the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO to submit proposals to the Government for the signing of the agreements for the 2026–2034 period, in line with the 2026 Law on International Treaties.

Earlier independent evaluations conducted by UNESCO in September 2025 for ICRTM and October 2025 for ICP yielded positive results. International experts recognised the significant progress made by both centres in fulfilling their missions, including conducting high-level research, providing postgraduate training, strengthening partnerships at national, regional and international levels, and establishing robust governance, financial and operational frameworks. The assessments confirmed that the legal and operational frameworks of the two centres in Vietnam are aligned with UNESCO’s current standards. With the next eight-year extension cycle, Vietnam aims to expand cooperation with international scientific centres, as well as with ASEAN countries and African partners, positioning ICRTM and ICP as regional centres of excellence in fundamental sciences. These efforts are expected to contribute meaningfully to national development and to the implementation of the United Nations’ International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (2024–2033), led by UNESCO.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van, Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, the extension demonstrates the country’s governance capacity and strong commitment to the development of fundamental sciences.

In line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, and Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new situation, the two centres are not only serving national interests but are also emerging as knowledge hubs, promoting South–South cooperation within ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region, thereby positioning Vietnam as an active node in the global scientific network. Professor Tran Hong Thai, President of VAST, affirmed that the academy will continue to prioritise mathematics and physics, including ensuring staffing for scientists, attracting young talent, expanding international cooperation and inviting foreign experts for long-term engagement in Vietnam. The goal is to develop ICRTM and ICP into core institutions driving Vietnam’s scientific advancement, contributing not only to fundamental research but also to practical applications such as data modelling, weather forecasting and emerging technological systems.

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, described the development as a significant milestone, reaffirming the reputation, standing and substantive contributions of Vietnam’s fundamental sciences on the international stage. It also forms part of the commemorations marking 50 years of cooperation between Vietnam and UNESCO (1976–2026).

The continued operation and enhancement of these centres reflect Vietnam’s policy of positioning science, technology and innovation as key drivers of development, while closely linking scientific advancement with deeper and more substantive international integration in the current context, she said./.

VNA
#UNESCO Category II science centres in Vietnam #UNESCO Executive Board 224th session #ICRTM ICP of Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Teachers guide students in experiencing the application of science (Photo: VNA)

Results become benchmark for science-technology governance

The transition to facilitative governance marks not only an operational reform but also a shift in development thinking. With expanded autonomy and controlled risk acceptance, science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are expected to become key drivers of rapid and sustainable growth in the years ahead.

See more

China–ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Application Cooperation Centre deeply integrates future technologies with distinctive ASEAN cultural characteristics. (Photo: VNA)

China–ASEAN AI cooperation centre drives regional tech cooperation

With strong policy support and growing participation from businesses and research institutions, the China–ASEAN Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application Cooperation Centre is expected to act as a digital bridge, promoting technological integration and opening new avenues for Vietnam–China cooperation in the digital era.

Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc (ninth, left) and the Vietnamese delegation pose for a group photo with leaders of the Zhongguancun Science Park and Beijing city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China step up cooperation in science, technology, innovation

Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who also serves as Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, toured the park’s exhibition area and was briefed on the formation and development of Zhongguancun, along with Beijing’s achievements in science, technology and innovation.

A technician from Viettel Bac Ninh examines equipment at a 5G base transceiver station. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh accelerates development of 5G, data infrastructure

In the first quarter, Bac Ninh’s telecommunications infrastructure continued to develop in a synchronous manner. All communes have been connected to dedicated data transmission networks, and 100% of the population is covered by mobile services.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

An Giang identifies key tasks in science-technology development

The priorities focus on four pillars: science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and real-world applications to boost socio-economic development. These are expected to create breakthroughs in governance, production, and daily life.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Research Excellence Fellowship for 2026-2030 approved

Under the Vietnam Research Excellence Fellowship (VREF) for the 2026–2030 period, PhD students are identified as a core research force directly contributing to breakthroughs in sci-tech and innovation. Investing in top-tier doctoral candidates is more than workforce development, but a high-stakes strategic bet to forge a cohort of world-class scientists and technologists who can power Vietnam’s long-term economic ambitions.

Participants in the ASEAN Plus Photonics Symposium in Gia Lai province on April 8 (Photo: baogialai.com.vn/)

Gia Lai province hosts ASEAN Plus Photonics Symposium

Participants presented and discussed a wide range of advanced topics shaping the future of photonics, including nanophotonics and metasurfaces; topological and non-Hermitian photonics; photonic crystals and optical lattices; light–matter interactions and polariton systems.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi (right) and Professor and quantum physicist Olival Freire Juniorin, President of Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development, at their meeting on April 7. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil)

Vietnam, Brazil to strengthen cooperation in science, technology

Ambassador Bui Van Nghi expressed Vietnam’s interest in strengthening cooperation with Brazil in areas such as renewable energy and environmental technologies, as well as high-tech sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, and the semiconductor industry.

Students experience robotic products (Photo: VNA)

AI powers sweeping overhaul of Vietnam’s education system

Nguyen Son Hai, Deputy Director General of the Department of Information and Communication Technology under the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), said the sector has made rapid strides in digital transformation, from online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic to nationwide platforms covering the national education database, registration for high school graduation exam, and online university admissions.

Voters can access essential information about candidates on the VNeID app, enabling them to proactively learn and enhance their awareness when participating in elections. (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation gathers pace nationwide

Adopted by the Politburo in late 2024, Resolution 57 positions science – technology development, innovation, and digital transformation as a top important breakthrough and strategic pillar for Vietnam’s development in the new era. Early implementation shows a clear shift toward data-driven governance and technology-enabled public services.