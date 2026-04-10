Sci-Tech

Biometric verification required for mobile device changes from April 15

The policy is designed to enhance security, particularly in cases where users lose their SIM cards but fail to promptly deactivate them, creating opportunities for fraud or illegal activities.

Mobile subscribers in Vietnam will be required to undergo facial biometric verification when changing devices from April 15, 2026 under Circular No. 08/2026/TT-BKHCN. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Mobile subscribers in Vietnam will be required to undergo facial biometric verification when changing devices from April 15, 2026 under Circular No. 08/2026/TT-BKHCN. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Mobile subscribers in Vietnam will be required to undergo facial biometric verification when changing devices from April 15, 2026 under Circular No. 08/2026/TT-BKHCN issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, a move aimed at tightening SIM management and enhancing user security.

The new regulation mandates that within a maximum of two hours after detecting a device change from the previously registered device, telecom operators must review and identify the activity, then temporarily suspend outbound services such as calls and SMS and ask subscribers to complete facial biometric re-authentication.

For human-to-human mobile subscribers, outbound services will remain suspended until verification is completed. Users are given 30 days from the suspension date to complete the process. Failure to do so will result in a full two-way service suspension. If the subscriber still does not comply within five days after that, telecom providers are required to terminate the contract and discontinue services.

The policy is designed to enhance security, particularly in cases where users lose their SIM cards but fail to promptly deactivate them, creating opportunities for fraud or illegal activities.

Authorities say biometric verification—similar to measures used in the banking sector—will help close this loophole, protect users’ rights and curb the widespread issue of SIM cards registered under false identities.

From the same date, all newly registered mobile subscriptions must also undergo facial biometric verification, with personal data cross-checked against the National Resident Database and the identity database. This ensures that each SIM card is linked to a verified individual identity.

Notably, users registering new SIMs can complete biometric verification through the national digital identity application VNeID, eliminating the need for video calls at telecom service points as currently required. The system is expected to streamline procedures while maintaining high security.

The circular also introduces a mechanism allowing users to check all mobile numbers registered under their names across different networks via VNeID, thus confirming active numbers and identifying any unauthorised or unknown subscriptions. Telecom providers will take appropriate action on unverified numbers in accordance with regulations to mitigate risks.

Subscribers who have already linked their mobile numbers to a Level-2 VNeID account, or registered using chip-based ID cards or identity credentials, will not need to re-authenticate—unless they change devices from June 15.

Under the new rules, subscriber verification will include four key data fields: personal identity number, full name, date of birth, and facial biometric data.

Users can complete the verification process through multiple channels, including the VNeID app, mobile service providers’ applications, or in person at authorised telecom service points and designated registration locations./.

VNA
#mobile device changes #biometric re-authentication #individual identity #SIM management #biometric verification
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