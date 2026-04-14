Sci-Tech

Vietnam Research Excellence Fellowship for 2026-2030 approved

Under the Vietnam Research Excellence Fellowship (VREF) for the 2026–2030 period, PhD students are identified as a core research force directly contributing to breakthroughs in sci-tech and innovation. Investing in top-tier doctoral candidates is more than workforce development, but a high-stakes strategic bet to forge a cohort of world-class scientists and technologists who can power Vietnam’s long-term economic ambitions.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan has signed a decision approving the Vietnam Research Excellence Fellowship (VREF) for the 2026–2030 period.

VREF is designed to deliver on the Party’s guidelines, notably the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, which targets breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation, as well as Resolution 71-NQ/TW dated August 22, 2025 on education and training development.

Building a new generation of leading scientists

Under the decision, PhD students are identified as a core research force directly contributing to breakthroughs in sci-tech and innovation. Investing in top-tier doctoral candidates is more than workforce development, but a high-stakes strategic bet to forge a cohort of world-class scientists and technologists who can power Vietnam’s long-term economic ambitions.

The programme marks a sharp pivot from broad training support to targeted investment in research excellence. It concentrates resources on priority areas, especially strategic technologies, while ensuring balanced coverage across scientific disciplines.

Selection will be transparent and fiercely competitive, with funding linked tightly to measurable deliverables. The scheme also encourages co-funding from enterprises and research organisations, deepens state-academia-industry ties, and broadens global collaboration.

It will back outstanding PhD students pursuing high-impact studies, with strong preference for projects that master core technologies or spawn strategic tech products. The explicit goal is cultivating a generation of young scientists equipped with exceptional talent and true independent research capacity, thus boosting Vietnam’s technological self-reliance and national competitiveness.

Roughly 100 top post-graduates are expected to be selected and funded each year. Priority slots go to those working directly on core technologies and strategic products, with the remainder for breakthrough studies in other fields.

Output targets are rigorous: at least 60% of results published in reputable international journals, at least 20% involving intellectual property registration, and at least 15% transferred, commercialised or applied in production and business.

Funding of up to 1 billion VND per year

Eligible candidates are those meeting strict criteria, including proposing projects either to master or to innovate core technologies tied to strategic products, or to conduct novel, high-potential research in other scientific domains. The host universities, research institutes and science-technology organsations must demonstrate sufficient personnel, facilities and management capacity.

Both domestic and foreign scientists can act as supervisors or co-supervisors. Enterprises and other entities are actively encouraged to co-finance projects, collaborate on research, and drive application and commercialisation within legal bounds.

Funding will draw primarily from the state budget via annual sci-tech and innovation allocations, supplemented by resources pooled from domestic and foreign enterprises and organisations.

Each fellow can receive up to 1 billion VND (38,000 USD) per year for a maximum of three years. In exceptional cases, projects may be extended by up to two years without additional state funding.

Funds can be spent on direct research needs, including remuneration, materials and equipment, data and infrastructure, testing and processing services, scientific publications, conference participation, product development and technology validation, intellectual property registration and commercialisation, technology transfer, and international academic exchange, among other eligible expenses.

Disbursement is strictly performance-based, tied to annual milestones. The National Foundation for Science and Technology Development will oversee the programme./.

VNA
#Minister of Science and Technology #Vietnam Research Excellence Fellowship Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Related News

Vietnam successfully held its first auction of national “.vn” domain names from March 18 to 20. (Photo: VNA)

Sci-tech revenue up 17% in March

The sci-tech sector contributed 133.5 trillion VND to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in March, a 28% increase from the same period last year.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung (left) meets Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam eyes stronger sci-tech, innovation cooperation with Germany

Deputy PM Nguyen Chi Dung underscored Vietnam’s policy of encouraging German enterprises to expand cooperation in areas matching Germany's strengths and Vietnam's demand, including green transition, digital transformation, and high technologies such as automation, smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks with students at Hanoi University of Science and Technology (Photo: VNA)

Resolution 57: Developing high-quality sci-tech human resources key to master strategic technologies

After one year of implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo, alongside notable achievements, the Central Steering Committee for science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation has identified persistent shortcomings and bottlenecks requiring urgent attention - most notably a shortage of high-quality human resources in strategic technology fields.

See more

Participants in the ASEAN Plus Photonics Symposium in Gia Lai province on April 8 (Photo: baogialai.com.vn/)

Gia Lai province hosts ASEAN Plus Photonics Symposium

Participants presented and discussed a wide range of advanced topics shaping the future of photonics, including nanophotonics and metasurfaces; topological and non-Hermitian photonics; photonic crystals and optical lattices; light–matter interactions and polariton systems.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi (right) and Professor and quantum physicist Olival Freire Juniorin, President of Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development, at their meeting on April 7. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil)

Vietnam, Brazil to strengthen cooperation in science, technology

Ambassador Bui Van Nghi expressed Vietnam’s interest in strengthening cooperation with Brazil in areas such as renewable energy and environmental technologies, as well as high-tech sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, and the semiconductor industry.

Teachers guide students in experiencing the application of science (Photo: VNA)

Results become benchmark for science-technology governance

The transition to facilitative governance marks not only an operational reform but also a shift in development thinking. With expanded autonomy and controlled risk acceptance, science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are expected to become key drivers of rapid and sustainable growth in the years ahead.

Students experience robotic products (Photo: VNA)

AI powers sweeping overhaul of Vietnam’s education system

Nguyen Son Hai, Deputy Director General of the Department of Information and Communication Technology under the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), said the sector has made rapid strides in digital transformation, from online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic to nationwide platforms covering the national education database, registration for high school graduation exam, and online university admissions.

Voters can access essential information about candidates on the VNeID app, enabling them to proactively learn and enhance their awareness when participating in elections. (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation gathers pace nationwide

Adopted by the Politburo in late 2024, Resolution 57 positions science – technology development, innovation, and digital transformation as a top important breakthrough and strategic pillar for Vietnam’s development in the new era. Early implementation shows a clear shift toward data-driven governance and technology-enabled public services.

Can Tho city pledges to allocate at least 1% of total budget spending to science, technology and innovation (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

Plan issued to implement Vietnam–France agreement on science-technology cooperation

Under the plan, the Ministry of Science and Technology will take the lead, in coordination with relevant ministries and agencies, in directing, guiding, monitoring and inspecting the implementation of the agreement. The ministry will also prepare reports on the signing and implementation progress for submission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for consolidation and reporting to competent authorities as required.

An overview of the provincial steering committee of Tay Ninh on implementing Resolution 57 on April 2 (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh moves to accelerate digital transformation

In science, technology and innovation, Tay Ninh has identified six major priorities: development of the digital economy, a carbon credit market, a Halal ecosystem, renewable energy, enterprise innovation support, and applications of artificial intelligence and big data.

By 2030, Vietnam targets ranking among the world’s top 15 countries in the Global Cybersecurity Index (Source: baochinhphu.vn)

Project aims to enhance capacity of national cybersecurity protection force

The project aims to strengthen overall capabilities and develop an elite and modern cybersecurity force able to proactively prevent and effectively respond to all cyber risks and threats, safeguarding national security, social order and safety, and the rights and lawful interests of organisations and individuals in cyberspace.