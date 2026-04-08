Top leader presents appointment decisions for Government members for 2026–2031 term

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a ceremony at the Presidential Palace on April 8 to announce the Politburo's decisions on the organisation of the Government Party Committee and present appointment decisions for members of the Government for the 2026–2031 term.



The event was attended by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, along with senior Party and State officials.



At the ceremony, the top leader presented the Politburo's decisions designating the Government Party Committee, its Standing Board, Secretary and Deputy Secretaries of the Government Party Committee to PM Hung and other standing members of the committee. He also handed over appointment decisions to the newly appointed Deputy PMs, including Pham Gia Tuc as Standing Deputy PM, General Phan Van Giang, who concurrently serves as Minister of National Defence, and other Deputy PMs.



Appointment decisions were also presented to 14 ministers and heads of three ministerial-level agencies.



In remarks delivered at the ceremony, the Party General Secretary and State President extended congratulations to PM Hung and newly appointed Government members, while acknowledging the significant contributions of the 2021–2026 Government under the leadership of former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



The 2026–2031 term marks a pivotal period as Vietnam begins implementing the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, entering a new development phase that presents both opportunities and challenges. He emphasised that growth quality must be improved, driven by productivity, science and technology, and innovation, alongside enhanced competitiveness, stronger strategic autonomy, and more effective governance.



The top leader underscored that the new Government’s primary task is to create a favourable environment for development, unlock new growth drivers, and strengthen implementation capacity to achieve set goals. He called for maintaining macroeconomic stability, consolidating major economic balances, maintaining effective risk control, fostering new growth momentum, and ensuring sustainable high growth.



He further stressed the need to improve execution capacity so that Party resolutions and State laws are implemented more effectively, transparently, and consistently, thereby strengthening confidence among citizens and businesses. The Government, he said, should operate in a unified, disciplined, and efficient manner, shifting from a management approach to one focused on service and development facilitation.



The Party General Secretary and State President also highlighted science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as the foundation of the new growth model, while calling for further improvements to the business environment and greater support for private-sector development. He urged the removal of administrative bottlenecks and informal costs, as well as the promotion of fair competition and equal access to resources.



He emphasised that economic development must go hand in hand with strengthened foreign relations, national defence and security, and the safeguarding of energy, food, financial, cyber, and data security. The Government was also urged to adopt a forward-looking approach and build a transparent, disciplined, and people-centred administration.



Speaking at the event, PM Hung affirmed that the new Government leadership will translate the Party chief’s directions into concrete action programmes from the outset of the term. He also highlighted the achievements of the previous Government tenure, attributing them to strong Party leadership, effective coordination across the political system, public support, and that of international partners.



Former PM Chinh, in his remarks, reflected on the challenges faced during the 2021–2026 term and expressed confidence that the new Government will continue to build on past achievements, overcome difficulties, and lead the country toward rapid and sustainable development, with improved living standards for the people./.

VNA