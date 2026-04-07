Le Minh Hung elected Prime Minister for 2026–2031 term

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly on April 7 elected Le Minh Hung as Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 term, with full support from all deputies present at the first session.



At the session, 495 out of 495 lawmakers voted in favour of the resolution approving his appointment. The resolution affirms that Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, and a deputy to the 16th NA, will serve as Prime Minister for the 2026-2031 term.



Following his election, PM Hung took the oath of office, pledging absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution, and vowing to fulfill all duties entrusted by the Party, the State and the people.



Earlier the same day, the National Assembly adopted a resolution on the organisational structure of the Government for the 2026–2031 term and approved the list of nominees for the prime minister position through the electronic voting system. The Prime Minister was subsequently elected by secret ballot.



After the vote results were announced, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh presented the draft resolution on the election of the Prime Minister, which was then approved by the legislature.



Born in 1970 in Tu My commune, Ha Tinh province, PM Hung holds an advanced degree in political theory, a Master’s degree in public policy, and a bachelor’s degree in French language.



He is a member of the Political Bureau in the 13th and 14th tenures; Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 13th and 14th terms; member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th, 13th and 14th terms; Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission; and a deputy to the National Assembly in 15th and 16th tenures./.

Le Minh Hung sworn in as Prime Minister for 2026–2031 term Politburo member Le Minh Hung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, and a deputy of the 16th National Assembly, was sworn in as Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 term at the ongoing first session of the legislature in Hanoi on the afternoon of April 7.