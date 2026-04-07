☀️ Morning digest on April 7

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The 16th National Assembly (NA) officially commenced the first session in Hanoi on April 6, marking its first working day under the chairmanship of Chairman Tran Thanh Man.



Party General Secretary To Lam (fourth from right), on behalf of deputies of the 16th National Assembly, presents flowers to congratulate Chairman of the 16th NA Tran Thanh Man on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

In the morning, the opening session was broadcast live by Vietnam Television and Radio the Voice of Vietnam. Read full story



- The 16th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its first session in Hanoi on April 6 to consider several important issues under the chair of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.



NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man chairs the 16th NA Standing Committee's first session on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

The committee reviewed the proposed assignment of responsibilities for the NA Chairman, vice chairpersons and members of the 16th NA Standing Committee. Read full story



- Leaders of the parliaments of Laos, China, and Cambodia on April 6 sent congratulatory messages and letters to Politburo member and Chairman of Vietnam’s 15th National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on his re-election as Chairman of the 16th National Assembly.



Chairman Tran Thanh Man was re-elected earlier the same day at the first session of the 16th National Assembly. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 6 for UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew, assuring the diplomat that Vietnam attaches importance to the reinforcement of its ties with the UK.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh expressed satisfaction with the strides in bilateral relations in recent years, highlighted by record two-way trade in 2025 and effective collaboration in national defence – security, climate change response, education – training, and sharing of experience to help with building the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC). Read full story



- Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang has spotlighted the deep, substantive and effective relationship with China, crediting it with strategic guidance from leaders of the two Parties and countries.



During a reception in Hanoi on April 6 for Chinese Ambassador He Wei and Defence Attaché to Vietnam Col. Jiang Bo, Giang highlighted the success of the first Vietnam – China ministerial-level “3+3” Strategic Dialogue on foreign affairs, national defence and public security in March. Later, the 10th Vietnam – China Border Defence Friendship Exchange, held in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh province and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, helped foster solidarity and friendship while driving more practical and effective defence ties. Read full story



- Leading executives from the Republic of Korea’s top conglomerates are expected to visit Vietnam this month to seek new business opportunities, amid rising instability in the Middle East and a global trend toward trade protectionism.



The delegation is expected to include Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Lee Jae Yong, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang Mo, and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae Won, among others./. Read full story