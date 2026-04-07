Politics

☀️ Morning digest on April 7

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on April 7

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The 16th National Assembly (NA) officially commenced the first session in Hanoi on April 6, marking its first working day under the chairmanship of Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

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Party General Secretary To Lam (fourth from right), on behalf of deputies of the 16th National Assembly, presents flowers to congratulate Chairman of the 16th NA Tran Thanh Man on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

In the morning, the opening session was broadcast live by Vietnam Television and Radio the Voice of Vietnam. Read full story

- The 16th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its first session in Hanoi on April 6 to consider several important issues under the chair of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

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NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man chairs the 16th NA Standing Committee's first session on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

The committee reviewed the proposed assignment of responsibilities for the NA Chairman, vice chairpersons and members of the 16th NA Standing Committee. Read full story

- Leaders of the parliaments of Laos, China, and Cambodia on April 6 sent congratulatory messages and letters to Politburo member and Chairman of Vietnam’s 15th National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on his re-election as Chairman of the 16th National Assembly.

Chairman Tran Thanh Man was re-elected earlier the same day at the first session of the 16th National Assembly. Read full story

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 6 for UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew, assuring the diplomat that Vietnam attaches importance to the reinforcement of its ties with the UK.

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Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh expressed satisfaction with the strides in bilateral relations in recent years, highlighted by record two-way trade in 2025 and effective collaboration in national defence – security, climate change response, education – training, and sharing of experience to help with building the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC). Read full story

- Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang has spotlighted the deep, substantive and effective relationship with China, crediting it with strategic guidance from leaders of the two Parties and countries.

During a reception in Hanoi on April 6 for Chinese Ambassador He Wei and Defence Attaché to Vietnam Col. Jiang Bo, Giang highlighted the success of the first Vietnam – China ministerial-level “3+3” Strategic Dialogue on foreign affairs, national defence and public security in March. Later, the 10th Vietnam – China Border Defence Friendship Exchange, held in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh province and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, helped foster solidarity and friendship while driving more practical and effective defence ties. Read full story

- Leading executives from the Republic of Korea’s top conglomerates are expected to visit Vietnam this month to seek new business opportunities, amid rising instability in the Middle East and a global trend toward trade protectionism.

The delegation is expected to include Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Lee Jae Yong, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang Mo, and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae Won, among others./. Read full story

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Party General Secretary To Lam, on behalf of deputies of the 16th National Assembly, presents flowers in congratulation to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, NA vice chairpersons, and NA Standing Committee members. (Photo: VNA)

16th legilature’s first session: Acting for people’s interests

Party General Secretary Lam underscored that the NA embodies the will, aspirations and mastery of the people; serves as the forum for deciding on major national issues; and translates the Party’s policies into laws, policies and practical organisation strength.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts UK Ambassador

The PM thanked the UK Government for its support in COVID-19 vaccines, post-disaster recovery, climate change response, disaster prevention, and development projects in remote and ethnic minority areas.

Chairman of the 16th National Assembly Tran Thanh Man at the swearing-in ceremony on April 6 (Photo: VNA)

Brief biography of NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man

The 16th National Assembly elected Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Chairman of the 15th NA, as Chairman of the 16th NA of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at its first session on April 6.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers his inaugural address (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator urges striving to be NA of the people, by the people, for the people

The 16th National Assembly will continue to inherit and promote the accomplishments of previous terms, guided by intellectual capacity, firm political mettle, a spirit of innovation, and a commitment to serving the people, Tran Thanh Man said in his inaugural address following his re-election as Chairman of the National Assembly in the 16th tenure.

Chairman of the National Assembly in the 16th tenure Tran Thanh Man takes the oath of office on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

Tran Thanh Man re-elected as Chairman of National Assembly

Following the vote, NA Chairman Man took the oath of office. Under the national flag, before the NA and voters nationwide, he pledged absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and committed to fulfilling the duties entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the opening of the first session of the 16th National Assembly in Hanoi on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

Party chief calls on 16th National Assembly to conduct stronger, more substantive innovation

Addressing the opening of the first session of the 16th-tenure legislature in Hanoi on April 6, the Party chief underlined that the demands of new stage of development are placing higher, faster, and more pressing requirements on institutions, growth models, the quality of national governance, policy responsiveness, enforcement discipline, and the improvement of the people’s living standards.

Chairman of the 15th National Assembly Tran Tranh Man delivers the opening remarks at the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

16th National Assembly convenes first session

A central focus will be decisions on the organisational structure and the election and approval of high-ranking personnel within the state apparatus - matters of critical importance to the effectiveness of governance throughout the term.

Artists take part in the National Day (September 2) anniversary celebration last year (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers to mull making November 24 Vietnam culture day, public holiday

The proposal appears in appraisal documents for a draft National Assembly resolution on breakthrough mechanisms and policies for cultural development, published by the Ministry of Justice. The draft, prepared by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, is expected to be submitted to lawmakers for consideration.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Chinese Ambassador He Wei

Emphasising the traditional friendship and the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government in prioritising friendly relations and cooperation with China, the PM expressed his hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen solidarity, consolidate trust, promote comprehensive cooperation, and support each other's development.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Irish President Michael D. Higgins in Dublin on October 2, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Ireland relations gain strong momentum after 30 years

Economic, trade and education cooperation have emerged as key pillars. Ireland is among Vietnam’s leading partners in the European market, with bilateral trade reaching nearly 4.1 billion USD in 2025, up 14% from 2024. Both countries aim to raise this figure to 5 billion USD in 2026, and make the most of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to expand access to each other’s markets, particularly for agricultural and aquatic products.