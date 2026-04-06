☕ Afternoon briefing on April 6

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary To Lam has called on the National Assembly (NA) to further innovate in a stronger, more substantive, and more effective manner to fully and worthily fulfil its constitutional responsibilities in the country’s development phase.



Addressing the opening of the first session of the 16th-tenure legislature in Hanoi on April 6, the Party chief underlined that the demands of new stage of development are placing higher, faster, and more pressing requirements on institutions, growth models, the quality of national governance, policy responsiveness, enforcement discipline, and the improvement of the people’s living standards. Read full story



- Deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) elected Politburo member, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, a deputy of the 16th legislature, as Chairman of the National Assembly in the 16th tenure at the first session on April 6 morning.



A resolution on the election of the Chairman of the 16th National Assembly was approved via the electronic voting system, with all 491 deputies present at the session voting in favour. Read full story



- Vietnam is poised to remain one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies in the coming years, second only to India, according to S&P Global Ratings at a recent conference in Hanoi.



The agency projects Vietnam’s GDP growth to average around 6.7% annually during 2026–2028, driven by exports and infrastructure investment, despite mounting risks in the global environment. Read full story



- Vietnam posted its best-ever first-quarter tourism performance, welcoming 6.76 million international visitors in the first three months of 2026, up 12.4% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).



Of the total arrivals in the first quarter, air travel accounted for 82.3%, followed by land routes at 15.5% and sea travel at 2.2%. Read full story



- Vietnam aims to develop at least five cities of international standing by 2045 under a Government action programme on sustainable urban planning and development.



The action programme on the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW on urban planning, construction, management and sustainable development through 2030, with a vision to 2045, is amended and supplemented under Resolution No. 80/NQ-CP dated April 2, 2026. Read full story



- The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa is intensifying training and building a team of experts and managers meeting international standards for the nuclear power sector, considering it crucial for national energy security and the safe operation of nuclear projects.



By 2030, Vietnam is expected to need about 4,000 highly skilled personnel for the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plants. Among them, 120 lecturers will be trained in specialised fields for management, research, and teaching. From 2031–2035, the country will continue training and supplementing the workforce to meet the plants’ operational needs. Read full story



- The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on April 5 simultaneously launched 64 free health screening sites for around 16,000 residents, marking the city’s first large-scale community-based programme to expand access to preventive healthcare.



The initiative aims to bring healthcare services closer to residents and strengthen grassroots medical care, with a long-term goal of extending preventive health services to the city’s nearly 15 million people. Read full story./.

VNA