Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 6

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 6

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary To Lam has called on the National Assembly (NA) to further innovate in a stronger, more substantive, and more effective manner to fully and worthily fulfil its constitutional responsibilities in the country’s development phase.

Addressing the opening of the first session of the 16th-tenure legislature in Hanoi on April 6, the Party chief underlined that the demands of new stage of development are placing higher, faster, and more pressing requirements on institutions, growth models, the quality of national governance, policy responsiveness, enforcement discipline, and the improvement of the people’s living standards. Read full story

- Deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) elected Politburo member, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, a deputy of the 16th legislature, as Chairman of the National Assembly in the 16th tenure at the first session on April 6 morning.

A resolution on the election of the Chairman of the 16th National Assembly was approved via the electronic voting system, with all 491 deputies present at the session voting in favour. Read full story

- Vietnam is poised to remain one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies in the coming years, second only to India, according to S&P Global Ratings at a recent conference in Hanoi.

The agency projects Vietnam’s GDP growth to average around 6.7% annually during 2026–2028, driven by exports and infrastructure investment, despite mounting risks in the global environment. Read full story

- Vietnam posted its best-ever first-quarter tourism performance, welcoming 6.76 million international visitors in the first three months of 2026, up 12.4% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Of the total arrivals in the first quarter, air travel accounted for 82.3%, followed by land routes at 15.5% and sea travel at 2.2%. Read full story

- Vietnam aims to develop at least five cities of international standing by 2045 under a Government action programme on sustainable urban planning and development.

The action programme on the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW on urban planning, construction, management and sustainable development through 2030, with a vision to 2045, is amended and supplemented under Resolution No. 80/NQ-CP dated April 2, 2026. Read full story

- The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa is intensifying training and building a team of experts and managers meeting international standards for the nuclear power sector, considering it crucial for national energy security and the safe operation of nuclear projects.

By 2030, Vietnam is expected to need about 4,000 highly skilled personnel for the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plants. Among them, 120 lecturers will be trained in specialised fields for management, research, and teaching. From 2031–2035, the country will continue training and supplementing the workforce to meet the plants’ operational needs. Read full story

- The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on April 5 simultaneously launched 64 free health screening sites for around 16,000 residents, marking the city’s first large-scale community-based programme to expand access to preventive healthcare.

The initiative aims to bring healthcare services closer to residents and strengthen grassroots medical care, with a long-term goal of extending preventive health services to the city’s nearly 15 million people. Read full story./.

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NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers his inaugural address (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator urges striving to be NA of the people, by the people, for the people

The 16th National Assembly will continue to inherit and promote the accomplishments of previous terms, guided by intellectual capacity, firm political mettle, a spirit of innovation, and a commitment to serving the people, Tran Thanh Man said in his inaugural address following his re-election as Chairman of the National Assembly in the 16th tenure.

Chairman of the National Assembly in the 16th tenure Tran Thanh Man takes the oath of office on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

Tran Thanh Man re-elected as Chairman of National Assembly

Following the vote, NA Chairman Man took the oath of office. Under the national flag, before the NA and voters nationwide, he pledged absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and committed to fulfilling the duties entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the opening of the first session of the 16th National Assembly in Hanoi on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

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Chairman of the 15th National Assembly Tran Tranh Man delivers the opening remarks at the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

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Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Chinese Ambassador He Wei

Emphasising the traditional friendship and the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government in prioritising friendly relations and cooperation with China, the PM expressed his hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen solidarity, consolidate trust, promote comprehensive cooperation, and support each other's development.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) extends his best wishes of peace, good health and God’s blessings to Archbishop Vu Van Thien. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman extends Easter greetings to Hanoi Archdiocese

The top legislator noted that the first session of the 16th NA will open on April 6, during which lawmakers are expected to contribute ideas to the amended Law on Belief and Religion. The amendments aim to further facilitate lawful religious activities while promoting cultural values and mobilising religious resources for sustainable national development.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Kuwaiti Ambassador to Vietnam Yousef Ashour Al-Sabbagh in Hanoi on April 4. (Photo: VNA)

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The Government’s regular meeting for March and the Government-to-locality teleconference on April 4 (Photo: VNA)

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Emphasising that the double-digit growth target remains unchanged, the PM called on participants to work out measures for renewing traditional growth drivers, promoting new ones, properly governing monetary and fiscal policies, stepping up public investment, and diversifying markets, products, and export supply chains.