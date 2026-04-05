Politics

Top legislator requests new momentum, confidence for new term

In his remarks, Chairman Man said during the session, the legislature will review and decide on the organisation of high-level personnel for the State apparatus and consider and pass eight draft laws and one legally binding resolution.

Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA)'s Party Committee, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting at the NA House in Hanoi on April 5, ahead of the first session of the 16th legislature. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA)'s Party Committee, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting at the NA House in Hanoi on April 5, ahead of the first session of the 16th legislature. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA)'s Party Committee, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 5 chaired a meeting of the NA Party Committee’s Standing Board with leaders of NA delegations from provinces and cities ahead of the first session of the 16th legislature.

The session is scheduled to open on April 6 morning at the National Assembly House in Hanoi and is expected to last approximately 11 days, divided into two phases.

In his remarks, Chairman Man said during the session, the legislature will review and decide on the organisation of high-level personnel for the State apparatus and consider and pass eight draft laws and one legally binding resolution.

The NA will also approve major national plans for socio-economic development, national defence and security, national finance, public investment and public debt borrowing and repayment for the coming five-year period.

He took this occasion to recall Party General Secretary To Lam's statement: “In difficult times, with tight deadlines and many critical tasks, this is an opportunity to affirm the Party's leadership capacity, the State's management effectiveness and the political system's operational efficiency… it is a test for leaders at Party committees, the Fatherland Front, organisations, sectors and levels; only through work can leadership and command capabilities be demonstrated, along with resilience, ability to withstand pressure and high work intensity.”

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A view of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator called on the participating NA deputies to continue upholding the tradition of unity and consensus while strengthening close coordination with relevant agencies.

He recommended that they should provide leadership and direction for preparations to ensure the successful organisation of the first session of the 16th NA, thereby creating new momentum and confidence for the new term./.

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