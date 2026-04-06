Politics

Numerous important issues to be addressed on 1st working day of 16th NA’s first session

The opening sitting began at 08:00 at Dien Hong Hall and is being broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV1) and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV1).

Party General Secretary To Lam delivers a speech at the opening sitting of the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam delivers a speech at the opening sitting of the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) officially opened on April 6 morning at the National Assembly House.

At 7:00, deputies laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum. They also placed wreaths at the Monument to Fallen Soldiers on Bac Son street.

The opening sitting began at 08:00 at Dien Hong Hall and is being broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV1) and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV1).

After the flag-raising and delegate introductions, Chairman of the 15th NA Tran Thanh Man is scheduled to deliver the opening address, and Party General Secretary To Lam is expected to deliver important remarks before the legislature, the people and voters nationwide.

The National Election Council will present a summary report on the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term, and report on confirmation of deputies’ credentials.

The NA deputies then meet in a closed session to consider the number of members of the NA Standing Committee for the 16th term. The 15th NA Standing Committee will submit a proposal and draft resolution; deputies discuss the matter, and the NA Standing Committee's reports on responses and revisions before the NA adopts the resolution by electronic vote.

Nominating lists for NA chairperson, vice chairpersons and NA Standing Committee members will be presented next. Deputies will discuss and approve the lists, and the chair will be elected by secret ballot. The newly elected chair then takes the oath and delivers an inaugural speech. This content will be broadcast live on radio and television for voters and the public to follow.

In the afternoon, the NA resumes private sessions to elect vice chairs and NA Standing Committee members. The 15th NA Standing Committee will present draft resolutions, deputies debate, revisions are reported and the NA votes to approve the appointments.

Candidates for chair of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, committee heads, State Auditor General and General Secretary of the National Assembly, who also heads the National Assembly Office, will then be nominated.

The 1st session is scheduled to last about 11 working days and will be held in two phases, from April 6 to 12 and from April 20 to 23, with April 24 and 25 reserved if needed./.

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