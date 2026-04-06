16th National Assembly opens first session

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General Secretary To Lam delivers a speech at the opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary To Lam delivers a speech at the opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly, delivers the opening speech at the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly, delivers the opening speech at the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly, delivers the opening speech at the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly, delivers the opening speech at the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Delegates attend the opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Delegates attend the opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary To Lam delivers a speech at the opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary To Lam delivers a speech at the opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Delegates attend the opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Delegates attend the opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam, along with current and former leaders of the Party and State, and National Assembly deputies, attend the opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam, along with current and former leaders of the Party and State, and National Assembly deputies, attend the opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
General Secretary To Lam, along with current and former Party and State leaders and National Assembly deputies, performs the flag salute at the opening session. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
General Secretary To Lam, along with current and former Party and State leaders and National Assembly deputies, performs the flag salute at the opening session. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Delegates perform the flag salute at the opening session. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Delegates perform the flag salute at the opening session. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Delegates attend the opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Delegates attend the opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Opening session of the 16th National Assembly’s first sitting. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
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16th National Assembly opens first session

The first session of the 16th National Assembly opened in Hanoi on the morning of April 6, 2026.

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