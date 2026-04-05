Hang Cong Pagoda - A distinctive landmark in An Giang

Located in Tri Ton commune, An Giang province, Krang Kroch Pagoda (also known as Hang Cong Pagoda) is a more than 100-year-old Khmer Theravada Buddhist temple closely associated with the cultural and spiritual life of the Khmer community in the Bay Nui region. Notable for its rare pink hue, the pagoda features traditional Khmer architecture and serves not only as a place of worship but also as an attractive destination for visitors seeking to explore An Giang’s distinctive cultural heritage.