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A pair of nine-headed Naga serpents lines the path to the main hall, symbolising protection and sacredness in Khmer Theravada Buddhism. (Photo: VNA)
A pair of nine-headed Naga serpents lines the path to the main hall, symbolising protection and sacredness in Khmer Theravada Buddhism. (Photo: VNA)
The harmonious pink tones, combined with intricate Khmer motifs, highlight the pagoda’s distinctive architectural style. (Photo: VNA)
The harmonious pink tones, combined with intricate Khmer motifs, highlight the pagoda’s distinctive architectural style. (Photo: VNA)
Decorative motifs of the mythical Krud bird and dragons on the roof symbolise strength and protection in Khmer culture. (Photo: VNA)
Decorative motifs of the mythical Krud bird and dragons on the roof symbolise strength and protection in Khmer culture. (Photo: VNA)
A Buddha statue is enshrined at the centre of the main hall, enhancing the solemn atmosphere of the worship space. (Photo: VNA)
A Buddha statue is enshrined at the centre of the main hall, enhancing the solemn atmosphere of the worship space. (Photo: VNA)
Structures within the pagoda grounds reflect traditional Khmer cultural features. (Photo: VNA)
Structures within the pagoda grounds reflect traditional Khmer cultural features. (Photo: VNA)
The pagoda’s pink hue stands out against the blue sky and the fields of An Giang’s Bay Nui region. (Photo: VNA)
The pagoda’s pink hue stands out against the blue sky and the fields of An Giang’s Bay Nui region. (Photo: VNA)
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Hang Cong Pagoda - A distinctive landmark in An Giang

Located in Tri Ton commune, An Giang province, Krang Kroch Pagoda (also known as Hang Cong Pagoda) is a more than 100-year-old Khmer Theravada Buddhist temple closely associated with the cultural and spiritual life of the Khmer community in the Bay Nui region. Notable for its rare pink hue, the pagoda features traditional Khmer architecture and serves not only as a place of worship but also as an attractive destination for visitors seeking to explore An Giang’s distinctive cultural heritage.

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