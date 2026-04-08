Senior Party leader's Cambodia visit expected to promote comprehensive cooperation to new height

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The upcoming official visit to Cambodia by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on April 10 is expected to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties, with observers highlighting its strategic significance in strengthening political trust and advancing comprehensive cooperation.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, Uch Leang, President of the Cambodian Alumni from Vietnam Association (CAVA) and acting Director of the Department of Asian, African and Middle East Studies at the Institute for International Relations of Cambodia under the Royal Academy of Cambodia, emphasised that the trip will contribute to reinforcing political trust, expanding cooperation across sectors, and ensuring stability and sustainable development in both countries amid evolving regional and global dynamics.



Uch Leang noted that the visit goes beyond a routine diplomatic activity and carries profound strategic value, helping to further consolidate ties between the two ruling Parties and promote all-round collaboration.



He observed that bilateral relations continue to develop on the foundation of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability”, with regular high-level exchanges maintained between the CPV and the Cambodian People’s Party. Economic, trade, and investment partnerships have also recorded positive growth, alongside continued progress in cross-border trade and infrastructure connectivity.



From an analytical perspective, the expert expressed confidence that with the joint determination of both Parties, States, and peoples, Vietnam – Cambodia relations will continue to deepen in a more substantive and effective manner, contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region.



Reflecting on more than half a century of bilateral relations, he said that despite historical fluctuations, bilateral ties have been continuously strengthened and become a valuable shared asset. This relationship, he added, has been forged through periods of joint struggle for national independence, post-1980s reconstruction, and the current phase of comprehensive cooperation for peace and development.



Looking ahead, the Cambodian scholar suggested that the priority is not only to maintain strong ties but also to enhance the quality of cooperation, particularly in economic collaboration, connectivity, and strategic coordination, in order to better serve the long-term interests of both nations in an increasingly complex regional and global environment.



Within the framework of the visit, Tu and Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship Association, are expected to co-chair a meeting with CAVA members. Uch Leang assessed that the meeting reflects the attention of both countries’ leaders to the association, which was established in early 2024 and has since attracted about 1,130 members.



He noted that CAVA aims to strengthen solidarity among Cambodian students who have studied in Vietnam, contribute to human resources development aligned with Cambodia’s national vision, and further enhance mutual trust and understanding between the two peoples. The association has also actively sought partnerships to support graduates in securing employment and addressing emerging needs.



The association will continue to foster and elevate the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia in line with the shared orientations agreed by both countries’ leadership, he added./.

VNA