Politics

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Chinese Ambassador He Wei

Emphasising the traditional friendship and the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government in prioritising friendly relations and cooperation with China, the PM expressed his hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen solidarity, consolidate trust, promote comprehensive cooperation, and support each other's development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5.

PM Chinh conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and the PM to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other key Chinese leaders.

In a friendly, sincere, and open atmosphere, PM Chinh and He reviewed the positive progress of Vietnam-China relations in recent times, notably the strengthening of political trust, frequent high-level contacts, strong growth in economic, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation, and vibrant local cooperation and people-to-people exchanges during the "Vietnam-China Humanistic Exchange Year 2025".

Emphasising the traditional friendship and the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government in prioritising friendly relations and cooperation with China, the PM expressed his hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen solidarity, consolidate trust, promote comprehensive cooperation, and support each other's development.

vnanet-ambassador.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5. (Photo: VNA)

The Ambassador conveyed the warm greetings of Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang, Chairman of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning to Party General Secretary To Lam and other key Vietnamese leaders.

He warmly congratulated Vietnam on its significant development achievements over the past five years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the decisive and effective management of the Government and the PM. The Ambassador thanked and highly appreciated the dedication and very important contributions of PM Chinh to the bilateral relations.

Regarding future cooperation, PM Chinh proposed both sides strive to promote bilateral trade in a balanced, healthy, and sustainable manner, maximising openness to Vietnamese agricultural, aquatic, and livestock products, creating breakthroughs in strategic infrastructure connectivity, and giving high priority to railway cooperation to connect the two countries with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Europe. The two nations should also further promote cooperation in the fields of energy, finance, banking, culture and tourism, and facilitate entry and exit for tourists from both sides, he suggested.

Expressing his agreement and appreciation for the directions of PM Chinh, He affirmed that the Chinese Party and State attach great importance to and give high priority to relations with Vietnam in their neighbourhood diplomacy; and are ready to work with Vietnam to maintain regular high-level strategic exchanges and continuously deepen substantive cooperation in various fields, contributing to elevating the China-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance to a new level./.

VNA
#Vietnam-China relations #Pham Minh Chinh #Chinese Ambassador He Wei
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnamese and Chinese youth, along with guests, sing “Vietnam–China" song by renowned composer Do Nhuan. (Photo: VNA)

China – Vietnam youth forum highlights “red gene” legacy

In his opening remarks, Dong Xia, head of the CYLC Central Committee’s International Liaison Department, emphasised that China and Vietnam are close neighbours and partners sharing common ideals, with youth playing a key role in advancing bilateral ties. He noted that leaders of both countries have consistently highlighted young people as the future of the relationship.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defence and Deputy Director-General of its Information Office Col. Jiang Bin. (Photo: VNA)

China, Vietnam bolster military cooperation

Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defence and Deputy Director-General of its Information Office, described China-Vietnam ties as “profound”, noting the two countries are socialist neighbours working to build a China-Vietnam Community with a shared future of strategic significance. Military exchanges and collaboration have broadened in recent years, with new strides in high-level visits, joint training and border defence cooperation, he added.

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Irish President Michael D. Higgins in Dublin on October 2, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Ireland relations gain strong momentum after 30 years

Economic, trade and education cooperation have emerged as key pillars. Ireland is among Vietnam’s leading partners in the European market, with bilateral trade reaching nearly 4.1 billion USD in 2025, up 14% from 2024. Both countries aim to raise this figure to 5 billion USD in 2026, and make the most of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to expand access to each other’s markets, particularly for agricultural and aquatic products.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) extends his best wishes of peace, good health and God’s blessings to Archbishop Vu Van Thien. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman extends Easter greetings to Hanoi Archdiocese

The top legislator noted that the first session of the 16th NA will open on April 6, during which lawmakers are expected to contribute ideas to the amended Law on Belief and Religion. The amendments aim to further facilitate lawful religious activities while promoting cultural values and mobilising religious resources for sustainable national development.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Kuwaiti Ambassador to Vietnam Yousef Ashour Al-Sabbagh in Hanoi on April 4. (Photo: VNA)

PM seeks stronger energy security cooperation with Kuwait

The PM pushed for stronger collaboration through accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Gulf Cooperation Council, enhanced business connectivity between the two countries, as well as tighter coordination on energy security to tackle current challenges and ensure stable production and daily life.

The Government’s regular meeting for March and the Government-to-locality teleconference on April 4 (Photo: VNA)

Double-digit growth target remains unchanged: PM

Emphasising that the double-digit growth target remains unchanged, the PM called on participants to work out measures for renewing traditional growth drivers, promoting new ones, properly governing monetary and fiscal policies, stepping up public investment, and diversifying markets, products, and export supply chains.

Vice Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs Ta Thi Yen speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Personnel affairs to follow rigorous, systematic, and procedural process: NA official

An official of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs underscored the importance of the NA’s election and approval of State leadership positions at the first session, saying that this step will consolidate the senior leadership apparatus, while ensuring stability, continuity, and smooth operations of the political system right after the election.

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Vietnam (right) and Sen. Lieut. Gen. Saichay Kommasith, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army exchange the minutes of the dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos hold 6th Defence Policy Dialogue

Looking ahead, the two sides agreed to enhance practical and effective cooperation, focusing on delegation exchanges, maintaining consultation and dialogue mechanisms, especially the Defence Policy Dialogue, and promoting existing cooperation models such as exchanges among young officers, military women, twinning programmes between military units and local communities, and annual conferences between military regions, and border guard forces of the two countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu (right) receives Vice President of Cambodian People's Party Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng on the occasion of Cambodia's Choul Chnam Thmey 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia promote friendship, comprehensive cooperation

Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu said relations between the two Parties, States and peoples have continued to grow in a substantive and effective manner, stressing the success of the recent State visit to Cambodia by Party General Secretary To Lam and a high-level delegation of Vietnam.