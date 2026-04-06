Politics

☀️ Morning digest on April 6

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on April 6

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5.

PM Chinh conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and the PM to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other key Chinese leaders. Read full story

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 4 for Kuwaiti Ambassador to Vietnam Yousef Ashour Al-Sabbagh, pressing for deeper strategic partnership and energy security cooperation.

PM Chinh reaffirmed that Vietnam always highly values its relationship with Kuwait and recalled his successful phone talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah in early March. He urged both sides to work closely on the agreed commitments, with particular focus on ensuring the safety of Vietnamese citizens in Kuwait and carrying out the 2026–2030 action plan to diversify cooperation areas. Read full story

- Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA)'s Party Committee, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 5 chaired a meeting of the NA Party Committee’s Standing Board with leaders of NA delegations from provinces and cities ahead of the first session of the 16th legislature.

The session is scheduled to open on April 6 morning at the National Assembly House in Hanoi and is expected to last approximately 11 days, divided into two phases. Read full story

- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 5 paid a visit and extended greetings to the Hanoi Archdiocese on the occasion of Easter 2026.

On behalf of Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders, the top legislator conveyed his best wishes of peace, good health and God’s blessings to Archbishop Vu Van Thien, who is also Vice President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, as well as to bishops, priests and parishioners of the Hanoi Archdiocese. Read full story

- The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, organised a meeting in Hanoi on April 5 to launch All People’s Health Day (April 7) under the theme of proactive disease prevention for a healthy Vietnam.

The launch marked the first year the activity has been implemented in a coordinated manner nationwide. Members of the public were able to visit free screening areas, receive nutritional advice, participate in mass exercise performances, enjoy artistic programmes, and join a walk in response following the ceremony. Read full story

- Total export and import turnover reached 249.5 billion USD during the first quarter of 2026, up 23% from a year earlier, the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance reported on April 4.

The sum consists of 122.93 billion USD in exports and 126.57 in imports, respectively increasing 19.1% and 27%. That resulted in a trade deficit of 3.64 billion USD, compared to a surplus of 3.57 billion USD recorded in the same period last year. Read full story

- Over the past three months, although facing highly complex and challenging international pressures, the agricultural sector still recorded growth of 3.58%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) at the Government’s regular March press briefing held on April 4.

At the event, the ministry provided information on its coordination with other ministries and sectors in implementing solutions to ensure that rice production and exports remain aligned with market developments, while simultaneously supporting farmers and enterprises engaged in procurement. Read full story./.

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Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Chinese Ambassador He Wei

Emphasising the traditional friendship and the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government in prioritising friendly relations and cooperation with China, the PM expressed his hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen solidarity, consolidate trust, promote comprehensive cooperation, and support each other's development.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Irish President Michael D. Higgins in Dublin on October 2, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Ireland relations gain strong momentum after 30 years

Economic, trade and education cooperation have emerged as key pillars. Ireland is among Vietnam’s leading partners in the European market, with bilateral trade reaching nearly 4.1 billion USD in 2025, up 14% from 2024. Both countries aim to raise this figure to 5 billion USD in 2026, and make the most of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to expand access to each other’s markets, particularly for agricultural and aquatic products.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) extends his best wishes of peace, good health and God’s blessings to Archbishop Vu Van Thien. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman extends Easter greetings to Hanoi Archdiocese

The top legislator noted that the first session of the 16th NA will open on April 6, during which lawmakers are expected to contribute ideas to the amended Law on Belief and Religion. The amendments aim to further facilitate lawful religious activities while promoting cultural values and mobilising religious resources for sustainable national development.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Kuwaiti Ambassador to Vietnam Yousef Ashour Al-Sabbagh in Hanoi on April 4. (Photo: VNA)

PM seeks stronger energy security cooperation with Kuwait

The PM pushed for stronger collaboration through accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Gulf Cooperation Council, enhanced business connectivity between the two countries, as well as tighter coordination on energy security to tackle current challenges and ensure stable production and daily life.

The Government’s regular meeting for March and the Government-to-locality teleconference on April 4 (Photo: VNA)

Double-digit growth target remains unchanged: PM

Emphasising that the double-digit growth target remains unchanged, the PM called on participants to work out measures for renewing traditional growth drivers, promoting new ones, properly governing monetary and fiscal policies, stepping up public investment, and diversifying markets, products, and export supply chains.

Vice Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs Ta Thi Yen speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Personnel affairs to follow rigorous, systematic, and procedural process: NA official

An official of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs underscored the importance of the NA’s election and approval of State leadership positions at the first session, saying that this step will consolidate the senior leadership apparatus, while ensuring stability, continuity, and smooth operations of the political system right after the election.

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Vietnam (right) and Sen. Lieut. Gen. Saichay Kommasith, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army exchange the minutes of the dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos hold 6th Defence Policy Dialogue

Looking ahead, the two sides agreed to enhance practical and effective cooperation, focusing on delegation exchanges, maintaining consultation and dialogue mechanisms, especially the Defence Policy Dialogue, and promoting existing cooperation models such as exchanges among young officers, military women, twinning programmes between military units and local communities, and annual conferences between military regions, and border guard forces of the two countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu (right) receives Vice President of Cambodian People's Party Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng on the occasion of Cambodia's Choul Chnam Thmey 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia promote friendship, comprehensive cooperation

Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu said relations between the two Parties, States and peoples have continued to grow in a substantive and effective manner, stressing the success of the recent State visit to Cambodia by Party General Secretary To Lam and a high-level delegation of Vietnam.