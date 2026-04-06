☀️ Morning digest on April 6

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5.



PM Chinh conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and the PM to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other key Chinese leaders. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 4 for Kuwaiti Ambassador to Vietnam Yousef Ashour Al-Sabbagh, pressing for deeper strategic partnership and energy security cooperation.



PM Chinh reaffirmed that Vietnam always highly values its relationship with Kuwait and recalled his successful phone talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah in early March. He urged both sides to work closely on the agreed commitments, with particular focus on ensuring the safety of Vietnamese citizens in Kuwait and carrying out the 2026–2030 action plan to diversify cooperation areas. Read full story



- Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA)'s Party Committee, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 5 chaired a meeting of the NA Party Committee’s Standing Board with leaders of NA delegations from provinces and cities ahead of the first session of the 16th legislature.



The session is scheduled to open on April 6 morning at the National Assembly House in Hanoi and is expected to last approximately 11 days, divided into two phases. Read full story



- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 5 paid a visit and extended greetings to the Hanoi Archdiocese on the occasion of Easter 2026.



On behalf of Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders, the top legislator conveyed his best wishes of peace, good health and God’s blessings to Archbishop Vu Van Thien, who is also Vice President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, as well as to bishops, priests and parishioners of the Hanoi Archdiocese. Read full story



- The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, organised a meeting in Hanoi on April 5 to launch All People’s Health Day (April 7) under the theme of proactive disease prevention for a healthy Vietnam.



The launch marked the first year the activity has been implemented in a coordinated manner nationwide. Members of the public were able to visit free screening areas, receive nutritional advice, participate in mass exercise performances, enjoy artistic programmes, and join a walk in response following the ceremony. Read full story



- Total export and import turnover reached 249.5 billion USD during the first quarter of 2026, up 23% from a year earlier, the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance reported on April 4.



The sum consists of 122.93 billion USD in exports and 126.57 in imports, respectively increasing 19.1% and 27%. That resulted in a trade deficit of 3.64 billion USD, compared to a surplus of 3.57 billion USD recorded in the same period last year. Read full story



- Over the past three months, although facing highly complex and challenging international pressures, the agricultural sector still recorded growth of 3.58%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) at the Government’s regular March press briefing held on April 4.



At the event, the ministry provided information on its coordination with other ministries and sectors in implementing solutions to ensure that rice production and exports remain aligned with market developments, while simultaneously supporting farmers and enterprises engaged in procurement. Read full story./.

VNA