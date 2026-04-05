Politics

First session of newly-elected 16th legislature to open on April 6

The session is scheduled to last about 11 working days and will be held in two phases, from April 6 to 12 and from April 20 to 23, with April 24 and 25 reserved if needed.

The 9th session of the 15th National Assembly concludes on the morning of June 27, 2025 after more than 30 days of deliberations. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
The 9th session of the 15th National Assembly concludes on the morning of June 27, 2025 after more than 30 days of deliberations. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s newly elected 16th National Assembly (NA) will kick off its first session in the capital city of Hanoi on April 6, marking the start of a new legislative term with a packed agenda of reports and organisational decisions.

In recent weeks, preparations have been accelerated for a wide range of reports to be submitted for consideration and approval. These include documents from the NA Standing Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Government, the NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office, the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs, NA committees, delegations and deputies, as well as other relevant agencies and individuals.

The session is scheduled to last about 11 working days and will be held in two phases, from April 6 to 12 and from April 20 to 23, with April 24 and 25 reserved if needed.

Before the opening ceremony at 7:00, leaders of the Party, State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, together with NA deputies, will lay wreaths and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, located opposite the National Assembly Building on Doc Lap Street.

Representatives of NA delegations will also lay wreaths at the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs on nearby Bac Son Street.

The first session of the 16th-term NA will officially open at 8:00 at Dien Hong Hall in the National Assembly Building. Proceedings will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV1) and Voice of Vietnam (VOV1).

A preparatory session was held on April 5, during which delegations met to elect their heads and deputy heads.

The legislature also convened a plenum to hear remarks of Chairman of the 15th NA Tran Thanh Man and a report by Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh on the draft agenda for the first session. Deputies later discussed and voted to adopt the agenda./.

VNA
#16th National Assembly #first session
Follow VietnamPlus

National Assembly Election

Related News

See more

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi on April 5. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Chinese Ambassador He Wei

Emphasising the traditional friendship and the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government in prioritising friendly relations and cooperation with China, the PM expressed his hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen solidarity, consolidate trust, promote comprehensive cooperation, and support each other's development.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Irish President Michael D. Higgins in Dublin on October 2, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Ireland relations gain strong momentum after 30 years

Economic, trade and education cooperation have emerged as key pillars. Ireland is among Vietnam’s leading partners in the European market, with bilateral trade reaching nearly 4.1 billion USD in 2025, up 14% from 2024. Both countries aim to raise this figure to 5 billion USD in 2026, and make the most of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to expand access to each other’s markets, particularly for agricultural and aquatic products.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) extends his best wishes of peace, good health and God’s blessings to Archbishop Vu Van Thien. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman extends Easter greetings to Hanoi Archdiocese

The top legislator noted that the first session of the 16th NA will open on April 6, during which lawmakers are expected to contribute ideas to the amended Law on Belief and Religion. The amendments aim to further facilitate lawful religious activities while promoting cultural values and mobilising religious resources for sustainable national development.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Kuwaiti Ambassador to Vietnam Yousef Ashour Al-Sabbagh in Hanoi on April 4. (Photo: VNA)

PM seeks stronger energy security cooperation with Kuwait

The PM pushed for stronger collaboration through accelerating negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Gulf Cooperation Council, enhanced business connectivity between the two countries, as well as tighter coordination on energy security to tackle current challenges and ensure stable production and daily life.

The Government’s regular meeting for March and the Government-to-locality teleconference on April 4 (Photo: VNA)

Double-digit growth target remains unchanged: PM

Emphasising that the double-digit growth target remains unchanged, the PM called on participants to work out measures for renewing traditional growth drivers, promoting new ones, properly governing monetary and fiscal policies, stepping up public investment, and diversifying markets, products, and export supply chains.

Vice Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs Ta Thi Yen speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Personnel affairs to follow rigorous, systematic, and procedural process: NA official

An official of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs underscored the importance of the NA’s election and approval of State leadership positions at the first session, saying that this step will consolidate the senior leadership apparatus, while ensuring stability, continuity, and smooth operations of the political system right after the election.

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Vietnam (right) and Sen. Lieut. Gen. Saichay Kommasith, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army exchange the minutes of the dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos hold 6th Defence Policy Dialogue

Looking ahead, the two sides agreed to enhance practical and effective cooperation, focusing on delegation exchanges, maintaining consultation and dialogue mechanisms, especially the Defence Policy Dialogue, and promoting existing cooperation models such as exchanges among young officers, military women, twinning programmes between military units and local communities, and annual conferences between military regions, and border guard forces of the two countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu (right) receives Vice President of Cambodian People's Party Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng on the occasion of Cambodia's Choul Chnam Thmey 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia promote friendship, comprehensive cooperation

Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu said relations between the two Parties, States and peoples have continued to grow in a substantive and effective manner, stressing the success of the recent State visit to Cambodia by Party General Secretary To Lam and a high-level delegation of Vietnam.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers closing remarks at the NA Standing Committee's 56th session (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee wraps up 56th session

The first session of the 16th NA holds particular significance as it will decide on State organisational structures, high-level personnel matters and five-year plans, while also undertaking legislative work. All draft laws and resolutions will be adopted under the one-session procedure despite the limited time.