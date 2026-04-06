Politics

16th National Assembly convenes first session

A central focus will be decisions on the organisational structure and the election and approval of high-ranking personnel within the state apparatus - matters of critical importance to the effectiveness of governance throughout the term.

Chairman of the 15th National Assembly Tran Tranh Man delivers the opening remarks at the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the 15th National Assembly Tran Tranh Man delivers the opening remarks at the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The first session of the 16th National Assembly was officially convened on the morning of April 6 in Hanoi.

Attending the opening sitting were Party General Secretary To Lam; State President Luong Cuong; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Politburo member and Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; and Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai; along with former Party and State leaders, and foreign guests.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the 15th NA Tran Tranh Man noted the successful election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. He described it as the result of thorough preparation, professional organisation, and broad public support, reflecting the strong confidence of voters nationwide.

The top legislature emphasised that, alongside the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, the election results have further reinforced public trust in the Party and State, while enhancing Vietnam’s international standing and reputation.

He affirmed that despite numerous challenges, the NA has pursued innovations in legislative thinking, promoted science and technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI), and asserted its role in proactively shaping institutions, removing bottlenecks, mobilising resources for development, and strengthening oversight and parliamentary diplomacy.

Upholding responsibility and political resolve

NA Chairman Man noted that after four decades of renewal, Vietnam has achieved remarkable accomplishments. The economy has maintained high growth rates, reaching a scale of 514 billion USD and ranking 32nd globally. Average growth over the past five years stood at 6.2% annually, with 8.02% recorded in 2025. Per capita income reached 5,026 USD, while the multidimensional poverty rate fell to 1.3%. Vietnam has deepened its global integration, strengthened national defence and security, and improved living standards.

He underscored that strategic policies are being implemented in a synchronised and decisive manner, creating new momentum and development space. Administrative restructuring, streamlining of the political system, and the implementation of a two-tier local administration model have enhanced efficiency and effectiveness. Anti-corruption efforts have also seen notable progress.

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Chairman of the 15th NA Tran Tranh Man delivers the opening remarks at the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

To realise the goals set out in the 14th National Party Congress Resolution, the Politburo and Secretariat have issued key resolutions and conclusions on socio-economic development, the building and consolidation of a socialist rule-of-law State, institutional reform, and the promotion of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Notably, Conclusion No. 18, issued on April 2, 2026, outlines plans for socio-economic development, national finance, public debt management, and medium-term public investment for 2026–2030, aligned with the target of achieving double-digit growth.

In this context, the 16th legislature and its deputies must build on past achievements, uphold a strong sense of responsibility, political steadfastness, modern governance thinking, and objective, constructive debate. They must possess legislative skills, long-term vision, and the capacity to address emerging issues, ensuring that laws are not only sound on paper but also effective in practice, the top legislator stressed.

Placing national interests above all

Chairman Man outlined key agenda items for the session. These include a keynote address by General Secretary Lam, setting strategic orientations for the NA’s future activities; reports on the election results and the verification of deputies’ qualifications; and a review of the settlement of voter petitions submitted to the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly.

A central focus will be decisions on the organisational structure and the election and approval of high-ranking personnel within the state apparatus - matters of critical importance to the effectiveness of governance throughout the term.

The legislature will also review socio-economic, financial, and state budget reports, assess 2025 outcomes and early 2026 performance, and propose breakthrough and feasible solutions in response to rapidly evolving global challenges, including impacts from Middle East tensions. Additionally, it will approve the 2024 state budget settlement and adopt five-year plans for 2026–2030 covering socio-economic development, national finance, public debt, and medium-term public investment.

Legislative work will include the consideration and adoption of eight laws and one normative resolution, along with resolutions on the NA’s 2027 oversight programme and the establishment of a thematic supervisory delegation, and the general resolution of the session.

Highlighting that the country stands at a pivotal historical juncture, the top legislator stressed that the responsibility placed upon the NA and each deputy is both immense and honourable. The Party and people expect deputies to embody intellect, integrity, courage, and dedication to national service, placing the interests of the nation above all, and carrying forward the proud 80-year tradition of Vietnam’s National Assembly, he added./.

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