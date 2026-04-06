Politics

Top legislator urges striving to be NA of the people, by the people, for the people

The 16th National Assembly will continue to inherit and promote the accomplishments of previous terms, guided by intellectual capacity, firm political mettle, a spirit of innovation, and a commitment to serving the people, Tran Thanh Man said in his inaugural address following his re-election as Chairman of the National Assembly in the 16th tenure.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers his inaugural address (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers his inaugural address (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 16th National Assembly will strive to be truly worthy of being a legislature of the people, by the people, and for the people, serving as the highest representative body of the people and the supreme organ of State power, embodying the socialist rule-of-law State, and working toward the overarching goals of a prosperous people, a strong democratic, equitable, and civilised nation.

The statment was made by Tran Thanh Man in his inaugural address following his re-election as Chairman of the National Assembly in the 16th tenure.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to voters in Ho Chi Minh City for their trust in electing him as a deputy to the 16th legislature, and to deputies for entrusting him with the position, affirming that this is a great honour and, at the same time, a profound responsibility before the Party, the State, voters, and the people nationwide.

The NA Chairman also conveyed his deep respect and boundless gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, veteran leaders, revolutionary elders, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, and Heroes of Labour, as well as families of fallen soldiers, war invalids, and those who have rendered service to the nation.

He also expressed appreciation for the sound and close leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, under the leadership of General Secretary To Lam. He extended his heartfelt thanks to NA deputies, voters, the people across the country, overseas Vietnamese, as well as international organisations, individuals, and friends who have supported and accompanied Vietnam as it confidently steps into a new era – the era of the nation’s rise.

Chairman Man noted that the country is entering a historic turning point. While taking pride in the achievements of the legislative body over the past 80 years, he stressed that the responsibilities ahead are both heavy and honourable. The 16th NA, he said, will continue to inherit and promote the accomplishments of previous terms, guided by intellectual capacity, firm political mettle, a spirit of innovation, and a commitment to serving the people.

The top legislator pledged to devote his utmost efforts to serving the nation and the people; and together with the NA, its Standing Committee, affiliated bodies and deputies, to continue advancing reforms, accelerating the application of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, and enhancing the quality and efficiency of operations, ensuring words are matched by action, with prompt, effective and thorough implementation.

He also stressed the need to further renew legislative mindset, being “prudent in approach but resolute in action,” while focusing on completing and synchronising institutions to support rapid and sustainable development and meet the requirement of international integration.

Efforts will be exerted to enhance the quality of supervision, with greater emphasis on monitoring law enforcement and viewing supervision as a tool to facilitate development, he said, noting it is also necessary to closely track and expedite the implementation of post-oversight recommendations.

The NA will work to improve decision-making on key national issues and deepen parliamentary diplomacy to further elevate Vietnam’s position in the international arena, he went on.

The NA Chairman called on the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, led by Party General Secretary To Lam, to continue providing leadership and guidance for the legislature’s activities. He also expressed his hope that current and former leaders of the Party, the State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front will offer more support, advice and encouragement.

The top legislator urged deputies, NA bodies and the NA Standing Committee, the Government, ministries, agencies, organisations and localities to maintain close, timely and effective coordination. He also called for continued support from voters and people nationwide, overseas Vietnamese, international friends, intellectuals, scientists, religious dignitaries and the media, so that the 16th NA can successfully fulfil its mandate entrusted by the Party, the State and the people.

Together with the entire Party, people and army, the NA will strive to effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, realising the aspiration for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam, steadily advancing towards socialism, he stated.

Earlier the same day, a resolution on the election of the Chairman of the 16th NA was approved via the electronic voting system, with all 491 deputies present at the session voting in favour.

Chairman Man was born in 1962 in Thanh Xuan commune, Can Tho city. He holds a doctorate in economics and a bachelor’s degree in politics. He is currently a Politburo member, and Secretary of the NA Party Committee.

He served as an alternate member of the Party Central Committee in the 10th tenure; a member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th tenures; a member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in the 12th tenure; and a Politburo member in the 13th and 14th tenures. He has been a NA deputy for the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th legislatures./.

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