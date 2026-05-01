Labour Day marks 140-year milestone of pride for Vietnamese workers

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On May 1, 1938, more than 25,000 people in Hanoi hold a rally and march to mark International Labour Day and demand freedom and democracy. (Photo: VNA)
On May 1, 1938, more than 25,000 people in Hanoi hold a rally and march to mark International Labour Day and demand freedom and democracy. (Photo: VNA)
On February 18, 1946, President Ho Chi Minh signed a decree designating May 1 as an official public holiday. In the photo: President Ho Chi Minh attends the May Day celebration in 1955. (Photo: VNA)
On February 18, 1946, President Ho Chi Minh signed a decree designating May 1 as an official public holiday. In the photo: President Ho Chi Minh attends the May Day celebration in 1955. (Photo: VNA)
Women from the Yen Duyen Cooperative (Hanoi) learn to plough and harrow, taking on tasks traditionally performed by men who had gone for military service (1965). (Photo: VNA)
Women from the Yen Duyen Cooperative (Hanoi) learn to plough and harrow, taking on tasks traditionally performed by men who had gone for military service (1965). (Photo: VNA)
In the early 20th century, the Vietnamese working class emerged as the vanguard force of the revolution, further enriching the nation’s proud traditions. Today, it has undergone significant transformation, serving as the core force in the alliance between workers, farmers, and intellectuals under the leadership of the Party. It plays a leading role in the country’s industrialisation, modernisation, and international economic integration, making substantial direct contributions to national construction and development. (Photo: VNA)
In the early 20th century, the Vietnamese working class emerged as the vanguard force of the revolution, further enriching the nation’s proud traditions. Today, it has undergone significant transformation, serving as the core force in the alliance between workers, farmers, and intellectuals under the leadership of the Party. It plays a leading role in the country’s industrialisation, modernisation, and international economic integration, making substantial direct contributions to national construction and development. (Photo: VNA)
Alongside the nation’s history and development are numerous projects bearing the imprint of Vietnamese intellect in applied research, as well as works that embody the collective wisdom, resilience, and dedication of Vietnamese workers who quietly contribute to the community. In the photo: Workers from Bridge Company No. 11 install the final spans of Thang Long Bridge (1984). (Photo: VNA)
Alongside the nation’s history and development are numerous projects bearing the imprint of Vietnamese intellect in applied research, as well as works that embody the collective wisdom, resilience, and dedication of Vietnamese workers who quietly contribute to the community. In the photo: Workers from Bridge Company No. 11 install the final spans of Thang Long Bridge (1984). (Photo: VNA)
Officials and workers of the Thang Long Bridge enterprise work tirelessly on the construction site (1983). (Photo: VNA)
Officials and workers of the Thang Long Bridge enterprise work tirelessly on the construction site (1983). (Photo: VNA)
Workers of the Lung Lo Construction Company build the Ho Chi Minh Road section across Sa Mu Pass, a challenging terrain of high mountains, steep slopes, and harsh climate (2001). (Photo: VNA)
Workers of the Lung Lo Construction Company build the Ho Chi Minh Road section across Sa Mu Pass, a challenging terrain of high mountains, steep slopes, and harsh climate (2001). (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese working class actively participates in Party building. In the photo: Young Party member and engineer Nguyen Hai Dang is among 18 staff at the Dak Nong 500kV substation, overcoming hardships and harsh Central Highlands conditions, implementing numerous innovations and technical improvements, and ensuring safe operations. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese working class actively participates in Party building. In the photo: Young Party member and engineer Nguyen Hai Dang is among 18 staff at the Dak Nong 500kV substation, overcoming hardships and harsh Central Highlands conditions, implementing numerous innovations and technical improvements, and ensuring safe operations. (Photo: VNA)
Many projects are the embodiment of the intellect, resilience, and collective effort of Vietnamese workers, quietly contributing to the community. In the photo: Workers of Power Construction Company No. 4 string transmission lines for the construction of the 500kV Pleiku – My Phuoc – Cau Bong line. (Photo: VNA)
Many projects are the embodiment of the intellect, resilience, and collective effort of Vietnamese workers, quietly contributing to the community. In the photo: Workers of Power Construction Company No. 4 string transmission lines for the construction of the 500kV Pleiku – My Phuoc – Cau Bong line. (Photo: VNA)
Workers assemble cars at the Hyundai Thanh Cong Vietnam Automobile Factory. (Photo: VNA)
Workers assemble cars at the Hyundai Thanh Cong Vietnam Automobile Factory. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong visits and presents gifts to environmental workers on duty on 2019 Lunar New Year’s Eve in the Hoan Kiem Lake area in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong visits and presents gifts to environmental workers on duty on 2019 Lunar New Year’s Eve in the Hoan Kiem Lake area in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung visits underground coal miners at Nui Beo Coal JSC., Quang Ninh province (September 12, 2019). (Photo: Published by VNA)
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung visits underground coal miners at Nui Beo Coal JSC., Quang Ninh province (September 12, 2019). (Photo: Published by VNA)
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Labour Day marks 140-year milestone of pride for Vietnamese workers

The year 2026 marks the 140th anniversary of International Labour Day (May 1, 1886–2026), highlighting a proud legacy, paying tribute to the working class, and celebrating international solidarity.

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#International Labour Day #May Day #140th anniversary #1886–2026 #labour movement #working class #workers’ rights #trade unions #global solidarity #labour history #social justice #workers’ dignity #collective action #labour achievements #industrial heritage

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