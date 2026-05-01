Labour Day marks 140-year milestone of pride for Vietnamese workers
The year 2026 marks the 140th anniversary of International Labour Day (May 1, 1886–2026), highlighting a proud legacy, paying tribute to the working class, and celebrating international solidarity.
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