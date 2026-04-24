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The coastal road connecting Lien Chieu Port, launched in September 2023, spans nearly 3 km and is 30 metres wide with six lanes. The project has been completed. (Photo: VNA)
The coastal road connecting Lien Chieu Port, launched in September 2023, spans nearly 3 km and is 30 metres wide with six lanes. The project has been completed. (Photo: VNA)
The overall construction project for Lien Chieu container port is expected to require more than 45 trillion VND (over 1.75 billion USD) in investment. (Photo: VNA)
The overall construction project for Lien Chieu container port is expected to require more than 45 trillion VND (over 1.75 billion USD) in investment. (Photo: VNA)
A 50,000-tonne berth at Chu Lai International Port is fully equipped with modern facilities, enabling rapid cargo handling. (Photo: VNA)
A 50,000-tonne berth at Chu Lai International Port is fully equipped with modern facilities, enabling rapid cargo handling. (Photo: VNA)
Cargo vessels operate at Chu Lai International Port. (Photo: VNA)
Cargo vessels operate at Chu Lai International Port. (Photo: VNA)
A bonded warehouse at Chu Lai International Port meets demand for large-scale cargo storage and preservation. (Photo: VNA)
A bonded warehouse at Chu Lai International Port meets demand for large-scale cargo storage and preservation. (Photo: VNA)
Customs officers at Ky Ha Port border gate, in coordination with Chu Lai International Port Co., Ltd., inspect goods stored at Chu Lai International Port. (Photo: VNA)
Customs officers at Ky Ha Port border gate, in coordination with Chu Lai International Port Co., Ltd., inspect goods stored at Chu Lai International Port. (Photo: VNA)
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Da Nang advances marine economy as pillar of sustainable growth strategy

Identifying the marine economy as a strategic pillar, Da Nang is accelerating its development in tandem with logistics, maritime services and industry, aiming to become an internationally scaled coastal megacity. The city is positioning itself as a growth engine for the Central – Central Highlands region and a key gateway linking Vietnam with the Asia–Pacific.

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