Da Nang advances marine economy as pillar of sustainable growth strategy
Identifying the marine economy as a strategic pillar, Da Nang is accelerating its development in tandem with logistics, maritime services and industry, aiming to become an internationally scaled coastal megacity. The city is positioning itself as a growth engine for the Central – Central Highlands region and a key gateway linking Vietnam with the Asia–Pacific.
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