Vietnamese, Republic of Korean top leaders hold talks in Hanoi

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Ceremonial welcome for President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse during their state visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Ceremonial welcome for President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse during their state visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Lee Jae Myung with Hanoi children at the welcome ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Lee Jae Myung with Hanoi children at the welcome ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Lee Jae Myung review the honour guard of the Vietnam People’s Army. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Lee Jae Myung review the honour guard of the Vietnam People’s Army. (Photo: VNA)
A 21-gun salute is fired in honour of President Lee Jae Myung and his spouse during their state visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
A 21-gun salute is fired in honour of President Lee Jae Myung and his spouse during their state visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse pose for a group photo with President Lee Jae Myung and his spouse. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse pose for a group photo with President Lee Jae Myung and his spouse. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Lee Jae Myung pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Lee Jae Myung pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with President Lee Jae Myung. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with President Lee Jae Myung. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the Vietnamese high-level delegation attend the talks. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the Vietnamese high-level delegation attend the talks. (Photo: VNA)
President Lee Jae Myung and the high-level delegation of the Republic of Korea attend the talks. (Photo: VNA)
President Lee Jae Myung and the high-level delegation of the Republic of Korea attend the talks. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with President Lee Jae Myung. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with President Lee Jae Myung. (Photo: VNA)
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Vietnamese, Republic of Korean top leaders hold talks in Hanoi

On the afternoon of April 22, at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse hosted a ceremonial welcome for President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, who are on a state visit to Vietnam. The ceremony was conducted with the highest protocol accorded to a visiting head of state. Following the welcome, the two leaders held talks.

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