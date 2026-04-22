Vietnamese, Republic of Korean top leaders hold talks in Hanoi
On the afternoon of April 22, at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse hosted a ceremonial welcome for President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, who are on a state visit to Vietnam. The ceremony was conducted with the highest protocol accorded to a visiting head of state. Following the welcome, the two leaders held talks.
#Vietnam and Republic of Korea leaders hold talks in Hanoi #Vietnam and Republic of Korea leaders #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung