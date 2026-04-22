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Vietnam – Republic of Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

At the invitation of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse, President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse pays a State visit to Vietnam from April 21 to 24.

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President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung (Photo: Yonhap)

RoK President to pay state visit to Vietnam

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse will pay a state visit to Vietnam from April 21 – 24 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his wife./.

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