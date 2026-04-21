Politics

Foreign Minister hosts outgoing Mongolian Ambassador

Affirming Vietnam’s high regard for Mongolia and their longstanding friendship, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung called for closer coordination to further develop the Comprehensive Partnership.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and outgoing Mongolian Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav. (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and outgoing Mongolian Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 21 for outgoing Mongolian Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav, praising his dedicated efforts to further deepen the bilateral traditional friendship.

Trung affirmed that bilateral ties have been growing strongly during the ambassador’s tenure, delivering notable results across various fields.

He spotlighted the establishment of the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership during the state visit to Mongolia by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in 2024, which coincided with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties and opened a new chapter to elevate bilateral ties.

The host welcomed important strides in economic, trade, investment, and agricultural collaboration, noting that multiple newly signed agreements have created a solid legal framework to expand two-way trade.

He also pointed to advances in culture, tourism, education, training and people-to-people exchanges, especially the 2023 visa exemption agreement covering diplomatic, official and ordinary passports, which has eased exchanges and boosted tourism links.

Affirming Vietnam’s high regard for Mongolia and their longstanding friendship, Trung called for closer coordination to further develop the Comprehensive Partnership. He proposed increasing high-level and all-level exchanges through flexible formats to drive policy coordination and economic cooperation, while urging Mongolia to support Vietnamese companies investing in clean energy, construction, locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges.

Sereejav, in response, conveyed congratulations from Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg to Trung on his election as a Politburo member, National Assembly deputy, and Foreign Minister. He thanked Trung for his support to Vietnam–Mongolia relations over the past year years and foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam as well, including the Mongolian Embassy.

Agreeing with Trung’s directions, Sereejav affirmed that regardless of his future role, he would continue working to strengthen the growing and positive relationship between Vietnam and Mongolia./.

VNA
#Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung #Mongolian Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav Mongolia Vietnam
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