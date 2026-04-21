Politics

Top leader pays tribute to late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap in Ha Tinh province

Late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap's legacy continues to stand as a shining example of unwavering commitment, intellectual leadership, and selfless dedication to the cause of national liberation and the happiness and prosperity of the Vietnamese people.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam pays tribute to late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam pays tribute to late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 21 led a high-level delegation to offer incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap, on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary (April 24, 1906 – 2026).

The ceremony took place at the late leader’s gravesite and memorial complex in Cam Hung commune, the central province of Ha Tinh.

The delegation included Politburo members: Tran Cam Tu, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat; Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission; Tran Sy Thanh, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission; and Trinh Van Quyet, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies; Pham Gia Tuc, Standing Deputy Prime Minister; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; and Doan Minh Huan, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, among others.

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The delegation pays tribute to late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap at the memorial complex dedicated to him (Photo: VNA)

At the gravesite, the delegation laid flowers and offered incense in solemn remembrance of Ha Huy Tap, a talented leader, an outstanding theorist of the Party, and a steadfast communist. They showed their profound respect and gratitude for his significant contributions to the revolutionary cause and the struggle for national independence and people’s well-being.

Born into a poor scholarly family in Kim Nac village (now in Cam Hung commune), Ha Huy Tap served as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee from 1936 to 1938. Despite a short life of 35 years, including 16 years of revolutionary activity, he made enduring contributions to the Party and the revolution.

His legacy continues to stand as a shining example of unwavering commitment, intellectual leadership, and selfless dedication to the cause of national liberation and the happiness and prosperity of the Vietnamese people./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap
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