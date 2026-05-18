Thailand's naval ship pays friendship visit to Ho Chi Minh City

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Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The Royal Thai Navy's vessel HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan arrived at Nha Rong - Khanh Hoi International Port in Ho Chi Minh City on May 18, beginning a friendship visit to the southern largest city until May 23 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand (1976–2026).

The vessel is led by Rear Admiral Thaveesak Thongnam, Deputy Commander of the First Naval Area of the Royal Thai Navy.

Representatives from the Naval Region 2 Command, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, the Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Foreign Relations, the Military Security Protection Department and the Ho Chi Minh City High Command attended the welcoming ceremony at the port. Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya was also present.

During the visit, officers and sailors of HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan are scheduled to offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue park in central Ho Chi Minh City, pay courtesy calls on municipal leaders, the Military Region 7 Command and the Naval Region 2 Command, and take part in cultural and sports exchanges with Vietnamese naval officers, soldiers and local residents. The delegation will also visit historical and cultural sites in the city.

On the occasion, the Embassy of Thailand in Vietnam will organise an exhibition on traditional Thai costumes, Thai cultural performances and a photo exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh at Nha Rong Port to commemorate the late leader's 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 – 2026).

The visit is expected to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation between the defence ministries of Vietnam and Thailand, as well as between the two countries’ navies, while contributing to activities marking 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan is the second Krabi-class offshore patrol vessel of the Royal Thai Navy. The vessel is equipped with guns and Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and is mainly tasked with coastal patrol and sovereignty protection missions. It is 90.5 metres long and 13.5 metres wide and has a full-load displacement of 1,960 tonnes./.

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