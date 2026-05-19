Vietnamese leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on 136th birth anniversary

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation representing the Party Central Committee, State President, National Assembly, and Government laid a wreath at President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on May 19 to pay tribute to the late leader on his 136th birth anniversary.



Attending the ceremony were Politburo members, including General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.



Former Party, State, and Government leaders also joined the tribute, alongside senior officials from ministries, agencies, and mass organisations.



Later, a delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee led by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai also paid floral tribute at the mausoleum.

A Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to heroes and martyrs at the monument on Bac Son street, Hanoi, on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The Party and State leaders expressed their profound respect and boundless gratitude to the late leader, who founded and trained the Communist Party of Vietnam and made immense contributions to the Party and nation’s glorious revolutionary cause.



They reaffirmed that the Party remains steadfast on the path President Ho Chi Minh charted under any circumstances, linking its goal of national independence with socialism, while creatively applying and developing Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought. They stressed continued efforts to bolster the Party’s leadership capacity and combat strength to successfully carry out the country’s comprehensive renewal process.



Carrying forward President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology and moral example in the new revolutionary period, Party committees, authorities, and mass organisations at all levels are accelerating the implementation of the Politburo’s Directive No. 05-CT/TW, aiming to deliver on the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution and steer the country into a new development era.



At the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street, they offered incense in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for national liberation, independence, freedom and the people’s happiness.



On the same morning, delegations from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Committee and Ministry of Public Security, as well as the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee, also visited the mausoleum and the monument to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and heroic martyrs./.