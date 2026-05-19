☀️ Morning digest on May 19

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on May 18 called on Dong Nai city to create a new growth model enabling the southern economic powerhouse to move beyond the limitations of a traditional industrial centre.



The direction was given during a working session between the top leader and the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee on the implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and key development tasks for the coming period. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 18 received Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko at the Government headquarters in Hanoi.



PM Hung appreciated the positive development of the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in recent years, particularly the regular maintenance of high-level exchanges and contacts, the promotion of bilateral cooperation, and efforts by both sides to maximise existing achievements and continue to shape major mutually beneficial cooperation orientations across all fields. Read full story



- Vietnam always values strengthening and expanding relations with its traditional friends in Europe, including Croatia, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung while receiving Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman in Hanoi on May 18.



Welcoming Minister Gordan Grlić Radman and a delegation of leading Croatian enterprises accompanying him, the Government leader noted that the visit holds important significance in promoting the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Croatia in a more substantive and effective manner. Read full story



- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on May 18 chaired a working session with the NA Office on key tasks for 2026 and operational orientations for the 2026–2031 term.



The NA Chairman acknowledged that despite an exceptionally heavy workload involving many new, complex and unprecedented tasks, the office has effectively fulfilled its advisory role, coordination and support for the activities of the National Assembly. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on May 18 signed a decision on the establishment of a Government delegation for international economic and trade negotiations.



The delegation is tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in directing ministries, sectors and localities in the negotiation, signing, coordination of ratification and approval, as well as implementation of international treaties and agreements on economic and trade matters involving the Vietnamese State and Government. Its mandate covers multilateral, bilateral and regional agreements, along with other international cooperation mechanisms. Read full story



- The VinFuture Prize Council announced on May 18 that following the close of nominations for the 2026 season, the global sci-tech award has received 1,819 nominations from around the world, alongside a network of more than 17,000 nominating partners from 117 countries and territories.



This year’s nominations span a wide range of essential fields, including medicine and health care (38.4%), environment and earth sciences (17%), energy, transportation and construction (15%), food and agriculture (10.6%), and other areas of science and technology (19%). Read full story



- The Da Nang Museum, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut and the Max Planck Society, on May 18 officially opened the science exhibition "Universe. Human. Intelligence." (UMI), introducing advanced German scientific research to the Vietnamese public.



The event marks International Museum Day and Vietnam Science and Technology Day, both fall on May 18. Read full story./.

VNA