Politics

☀️ Morning digest on May 19

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on May 19

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on May 18 called on Dong Nai city to create a new growth model enabling the southern economic powerhouse to move beyond the limitations of a traditional industrial centre.

The direction was given during a working session between the top leader and the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee on the implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and key development tasks for the coming period. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 18 received Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko at the Government headquarters in Hanoi.

PM Hung appreciated the positive development of the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in recent years, particularly the regular maintenance of high-level exchanges and contacts, the promotion of bilateral cooperation, and efforts by both sides to maximise existing achievements and continue to shape major mutually beneficial cooperation orientations across all fields. Read full story

- Vietnam always values strengthening and expanding relations with its traditional friends in Europe, including Croatia, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung while receiving Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman in Hanoi on May 18.

Welcoming Minister Gordan Grlić Radman and a delegation of leading Croatian enterprises accompanying him, the Government leader noted that the visit holds important significance in promoting the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Croatia in a more substantive and effective manner. Read full story

- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on May 18 chaired a working session with the NA Office on key tasks for 2026 and operational orientations for the 2026–2031 term.

The NA Chairman acknowledged that despite an exceptionally heavy workload involving many new, complex and unprecedented tasks, the office has effectively fulfilled its advisory role, coordination and support for the activities of the National Assembly. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on May 18 signed a decision on the establishment of a Government delegation for international economic and trade negotiations.

The delegation is tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in directing ministries, sectors and localities in the negotiation, signing, coordination of ratification and approval, as well as implementation of international treaties and agreements on economic and trade matters involving the Vietnamese State and Government. Its mandate covers multilateral, bilateral and regional agreements, along with other international cooperation mechanisms. Read full story

- The VinFuture Prize Council announced on May 18 that following the close of nominations for the 2026 season, the global sci-tech award has received 1,819 nominations from around the world, alongside a network of more than 17,000 nominating partners from 117 countries and territories.

This year’s nominations span a wide range of essential fields, including medicine and health care (38.4%), environment and earth sciences (17%), energy, transportation and construction (15%), food and agriculture (10.6%), and other areas of science and technology (19%). Read full story

- The Da Nang Museum, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut and the Max Planck Society, on May 18 officially opened the science exhibition "Universe. Human. Intelligence." (UMI), introducing advanced German scientific research to the Vietnamese public.

The event marks International Museum Day and Vietnam Science and Technology Day, both fall on May 18. Read full story./.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (first, right) presents the National Assembly’s resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city to local officials at the ceremony on May 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

City status marks great turning point for Dong Nai: top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam noted that the new status requires a new development vision; a larger development space demands stronger governance capacity; and greater pride must be transformed into a greater sense of responsibility toward the people and the nation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung receives Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman in Hanoi on May 18. Photo: VNA

Vietnam treasures ties with Croatia: PM

Vietnam and Croatia should strive to double bilateral trade turnover from the current level of 161 million USD; study the establishment of a Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation to create a long-term, stable, and effective framework for collaboration, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

At the working session between NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and standing members of the NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman urges renovation in leadership, working style

The NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs has moved fast to reshuffle its organisation after the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th NA, updating its work agenda to match new directives set out in the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the first Congress of the NA Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 term.

Delegates visit a photo exhibition about the career of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy of peace, friendship honoured in Japan

Consul General Trinh Thi Mai Phuong said the celebration was an occasion for Vietnamese people at home and abroad to express profound gratitude and respect for President Ho Chi Minh – the great leader of the Vietnamese nation, a national liberation hero and a great man of culture.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the welcoming ceremony for the ship. (Photo: VNA)

Thailand's naval ship pays friendship visit to Ho Chi Minh City

The visit is expected to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation between the defence ministries of Vietnam and Thailand, as well as between the two countries’ navies, while contributing to activities marking 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh honoured in RoK on 136th birth anniversary

With Vietnam–Korea ties expanding across multiple fields, he noted that honouring President Ho Chi Minh in the RoK carries significance beyond the overseas Vietnamese. It offers a chance to raise mutual understanding, empathy, and bonds between the Vietnamese and Korean people built on shared values of peace, cooperation, and development.

President Ho Chi Minh works at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. (File photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh Thought guides development path: Top leader

In an article written on the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh’s 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 – 2026), the top Vietnamese leader affirmed that “Ho Chi Minh Thought serves as a guiding light along our development path.”

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s enduring legacy highlighted at Venezuela commemoration

Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Jesús Faria expressed deep admiration for President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam’s indomitable struggle for national independence. He described President Ho Chi Minh as an immortal symbol of 20th-century national liberation movements, whose legacy continues to inspire leftist parties, progressive movements, and peoples across Latin America, including Venezuela.

Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (R) and EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City, EU boast ample room for sustainable development cooperation

Since the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 1990, Vietnam and the EU have deepened the bilateral ties into one of the bloc’s most dynamic and in-depth partnerships with an ASEAN member, Ha noted, adding that the relationship entered a new chapter in January when the President of European Council’s visit upgraded it to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang speaks at a discussion session on reforming multilateral systems and global governance, held on May 15, 2026, as part of the expanded BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in India. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to strengthen BRICS connection with Asia-Pacific

Hang called on countries to act responsibly in accordance with international law and the UN Charter; respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states; refrain from using or threatening to use force; and settle disputes peacefully through dialogue. She also underscored the importance of ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation through straits in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (centre), DPRK Vice Minister Pak of Foreign Affairs Sang Gil (left), and Vietnamese Ambassador to the DPRK Le Ba Vinh cut the ribbon to open the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Photo exhibition highlights Vietnam–DPRK relations

Visitors at the exhibition were moved by historical photographs dating back nearly 70 years, including images of the founding leader of the DPRK Kim Il Sung personally welcoming President Ho Chi Minh and a CPV delegation at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport during their visit to the DPRK from July 8–12, 1957. In return, the DPRK leader paid an official visit to Vietnam from November 27 to December 3, 1958.