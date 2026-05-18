Sci-Tech

Da Nang exhibition showcases advanced German scientific research

The exhibition reflects the important role of science within German culture while also showcasing Germany’s broad international scientific cooperation network for students and young researchers worldwide.

Visitors tour the science exhibition "Universe. Human. Intelligence." (UMI), which is opened at the Da Nang Museum on May 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors tour the science exhibition "Universe. Human. Intelligence." (UMI), which is opened at the Da Nang Museum on May 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang Museum, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut and the Max Planck Society, on May 18 officially opened the science exhibition "Universe. Human. Intelligence." (UMI), introducing advanced German scientific research to the Vietnamese public.

The event marks International Museum Day and Vietnam Science and Technology Day, both fall on May 18.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the museum Huynh Dinh Quoc Thien said the exhibition not only offers modern scientific knowledge but also invites visitors on a journey of reflection about humanity’s place in the universe, the evolutionary history of humankind, the role of the brain in cognition and creativity, and the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

As Vietnam is promoting science – technology development, innovation and digital transformation, the display is useful for inspiring the love for science, encouraging exploratory thinking, and connecting international knowledge with the local community, he added.

The event is organised around five main themes: the universe, human history, the brain, the anthropocene, and AI. It also presents the latest scientific achievements from Germany through images, graphics, models, films, podcasts and high-tech interactive activities, aimed at both the general public and those with a deeper interest in science.

Thai Mai Lan, head of the Goethe-Institut in Ho Chi Minh City, noted that the UMI reflects the important role of science within German culture while also showcasing Germany’s broad international scientific cooperation network for students and young researchers worldwide.

A highlight of the opening ceremony was a series of interactive experiences guided by science communication specialists. Visitors were able to explore the five key themes through hands-on activities, interactive explanations and original German-language content.

The science exhibition was first launched in Germany in 2021 and has since travelled to numerous cities across Europe and Asia. Following its presentation in Hanoi in March and April this year, Da Nang marks the exhibition’s second stop in Vietnam before it continues to Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition remains open in the central coastal city until June 18./.

VNA
#Da Nang Museum #Goethe-Institut #Max Planck Society #Vietnam Science and Technology Day #International Museum Day Germany Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Digital transformation

International integration

Related News

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

German media group releases Vietnam outlook report 2026

The Germany-based international media group specialising in economic, financial and political coverage of emerging markets IntelliNews on January 11 published its annual Vietnam Outlook report 2026, highlighting prospects for economic growth and what problems lie in store.

See more

Using drones to spray pesticides in the An Nhut rice fields in Long Dien commune of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Solving technology challenge through the “three-party linkage”

According to Pham Duc Nghiem, Deputy Director of the Department of Startups and Technology Enterprises under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the “three party” linkage model involving the State, research institutes/universities and enterprises is becoming essential for developing strategic technologies. Enterprises provide practical problems, universities and research institutes develop technological solutions, while the State creates support mechanisms and policies to accelerate commercialisation.

Da Nang city's leaders present flowers to congratulate the Union of Science and Technology Associations in Da Nang on Vietnam Science and Technology Day (May 18). (Photo: VNA)

Human capital key to Da Nang’s digital economy ambitions: experts

Vo Cong Tri, Chairman of the Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) in Da Nang, described high-quality human resources as a “key driver” in the city’s transformation. Da Nang is already regarded as one of Vietnam’s leading “university cities,” with 19 higher education institutions and a high concentration of students and skilled workers. The city is also home to a growing network of science and technology organisations that are helping to foster an innovation ecosystem.

Delegates at the publication launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam News Agency debuts monthly technology publication

Each 40-page issue is expected to pack 3-5 chapters, delivering a panoramic view of the global sci-tech landscape alongside in-depth analyses of emerging technology trends. The publication aims to explain strategic shifts that will shape the country’s development and examine the sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation policies of other nations.

A worker assembles ultra-precision micro-components used in semiconductor chip production. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam prioritises 70 high technologies for strategic development

Issued under Decision No. 23/2026/QD-TTg dated May 15, 2026, the list covers a wide range of technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data and data analytics, cloud and edge computing, distributed and high-performance computing, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, quantum technology, renewable and clean energy, advanced energy storage, AI-powered real-time disaster forecasting and warning systems, and next-generation microbiology technologies.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (sixth from the right) and the leadership of Global Connect Vietnam France. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese association launched in France to foster technology, AI cooperation

In the context of the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and France, Hai said GCVF should position itself as a bridge for knowledge and technology transfer, bringing scientific and technological achievements from France and Europe to support Vietnam’s practical development needs.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presents a statute of President Ho Chi Minh to VNU-Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s vision puts scientists at core of growth drive

As the country enters a new era, the Party and State have designated sci-tech and and innovation as central priorities, Kiem said, adding that VNU-Hanoi, alongside other higher education establishments, must not only produce high-caliber talents but also function as a hub for knowledge transfer and groundbreaking innovation.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Korean robotics, AI firms interested in Vietnam

KOTRA said it is teaming up with the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement to run the “K-Robot Pavilion"” at the 23rd Vietnam International Exhibition on Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Industrial Products (VINAMAC EXPO 2026) in Hanoi from May 14-16.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (left) and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake come to lay flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at the Colombo Public Library on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Sri Lanka eyes breakthrough sci-tech cooperation with Vietnam

A Sri Lankan official has expressed confidence that science, technology and digital transformation will become a key driver in shifting bilateral ties from traditional friendship to a partnership grounded in innovation and inclusive economic growth.

Vietnam promotes cooperation with United Nations on crime prevention

Vietnam promotes cooperation with United Nations on crime prevention

Vietnam highly values the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in strengthening national capacity in crime prevention and criminal justice, drug control, and addressing emerging challenges, particularly cybercrime, said Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang.

Visitors tour an exhibition showcasing technology and cultural products. (Photo: VNA)

VIPC Summit 2026 highlights Vietnam’s ambitions in strategic technologies

Through the VIPC Summit 2026, Vietnam aims to reaffirm its commitment to building a transparent, competitive and internationally integrated investment environment, while promoting new financial mechanisms and institutions to make science, technology, innovation and digital transformation strategic growth motivation in the coming years.

At the “Digital Trust in Finance 2026” forum (Photo: VNA)

Forum discusses digital trust in finance during AI era

Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen Pham The Tung told the forum that Vietnam’s financial and banking industry is racing through a digital overhaul, creating major opportunities as the country aims for double-digit growth in 2026 and beyond.

Citizens obtain queue numbers for administrative procedures at the Public Service Center of Hanoi's Hoan Kiem ward (Photo: VNA)

All citizen-government transactions to go fully digital by 2035

Looking ahead to 2035, Vietnam envisions becoming a comprehensive and sustainable digital nation where all transactions between citizens and government agencies are conducted online. National databases, with population data at the core, will be interconnected and efficiently utilised to support smart governance and real-time decision-making.

The EV models are manufactured at VinFast's factory in India. (Photo: VNA)

Experts hope for expanded Vietnam-India innovation cooperation

Indian experts voiced confidence that the state visit by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam would create fresh momentum for Vietnam-India cooperation in innovation, digital technology and startups, contributing to the more substantive and effective development of the two countries’ Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Vietnamese and Australian experts at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Austria promote cooperation in AI, cybersecurity

The NCA proposed strengthening its strategic partnership with the AIT through several key orientations, including the protection of critical digital infrastructure, data security and trusted digital ecosystems, the application of AI and data analytics in cybersecurity, high-quality human resources training, expert exchanges, and the co-organisation of annual international forums and conferences.