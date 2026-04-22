Sci-Tech

Vietnam, RoK promote science, technology cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung encouraged Korean enterprises to scale up investment in Vietnam, particularly in priority sectors such as infrastructure development, high-tech electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, big data, biotechnology, and smart urban development.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Bae Kyung Hoon in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Bae Kyung Hoon in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Bae Kyung Hoon in Hanoi on April 22, on the occasion of the state visit to Vietnam by RoK President Lee Jae Myung.

At the meeting, the Vietnamese Deputy PM underscored the significance of the visit, noting that it contributes to maintaining and further advancing the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all sectors. In this context, science and technology cooperation has emerged as a new pillar, already delivering encouraging initial outcomes.

As Vietnam focuses on implementing its strategic development goals in the new phase, he affirmed that the country attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with the RoK on the basis of trust, partnership, and shared development.

Dung called on the Korean side to continue its support and active contributions to advancing bilateral ties in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership framework; to sustain high-level exchanges and engagements at all levels; and to promote cooperation in a balanced, sustainable, and mutually beneficial manner.

In addition, he encouraged Korean enterprises to expand and scale up investment in Vietnam, particularly in priority sectors such as infrastructure development, high-tech electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, big data, biotechnology, and smart urban development. He also urged relevant ministries and agencies of both countries to strengthen coordination, effectively operate existing cooperation mechanisms, and translate policy agreements into concrete, impactful projects.

For his part, Bae noted that earlier this month, the two countries convened a meeting of the joint committee on science and technology, during which they discussed the development of a comprehensive cooperation plan in this field. The Korean side expressed confidence that this would serve as a solid foundation for expanding collaboration across multiple sectors.

He emphasised that many major Korean enterprises highly appreciate Vietnam’s development potential and its high-quality human resources. The two sides are also broadening cooperation in areas such as agriculture, human resource training, and the implementation of ODA projects.

In particular, the Korean side spoke highly of the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST) as a flagship model of bilateral cooperation.

The RoK affirmed its commitment to enhancing support for and coordination in implementing projects related to VKIST, aiming not only to strengthen its role as a research institution but also to develop it into a key hub connecting businesses from both countries. VKIST is also expected to serve as a platform for joint training programmes, especially in fields such as software development and artificial intelligence.

The Korean Deputy PM highlighted the strong potential of Vietnam’s young workforce and expressed hope that both sides would deepen cooperation in cutting-edge sectors such as artificial intelligence and the semiconductor industry – areas receiving significant attention from the Korean Government.

He added that the two sides have already engaged in extensive discussions at the ministerial and sectoral levels on these areas of cooperation, expressing confidence that more concrete initiatives will be implemented in the near future, contributing to the realisation of shared objectives and delivering tangible results./.





VNA
#Vietnam RoK science technology cooperation #Ho Quoc Dung #Bae Kyung Hoon Korea (RoK) Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Vietnam - New era

Digital transformation

Related News

At the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and visiting President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader holds talks with RoK President in Hanoi

The two sides highlighted the need to realise a strategic vision for economic connectivity in the evolving global context, including joint efforts to achieve bilateral trade turnover of 150 billion USD by 2030.

See more

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh delivers opening remarks at the launching ceremony of the Scientific Innovation Competition 2026 on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Scientific Innovation Competition opens to OVs, boosting global talent linkages

In response to World Creativity and Innovation Day 2026, the contest provides a platform for individuals and teams nationwide who are passionate about research, creativity, and practical application of science, while promoting a movement of scientific inquiry within the community, particularly among young people.

Dr. Santiago Dueñas Carrera (left), Vice President of Cuba’s BioCubaFarma group, and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes at the press briefing in Hanoi on April 21 (Photo: VNA)

Biotechnology cooperation – new driver of Vietnam - Cuba relations

A representative from BioCubaFarma emphasised that the longstanding Vietnam – Cuba friendship provides a solid foundation for further advancing comprehensive cooperation, especially in science and technology – a key driver of socio-economic development and national healthcare sovereignty.

A Viettel 5G base station in Dong Hai ward, Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam develops digital infrastructure aligned with demands of AI era

The data centre and cloud computing sector is entering a phase of redefinition. Infrastructure is no longer merely a backbone for data storage and processing, but is evolving into a foundational platform powering complex digital ecosystems—from AI and advanced analytics to real-time applications.

Workers manufacture products at Keystone Electrical Vietnam Co., Ltd. in the Lien Ha Thai industrial park. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam turning ideas into value, aspirations into reality

Resolution No. 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science-technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation is being vigorously implemented nationwide. Within this framework, innovation is increasingly recognised as a key engine for rapid and sustainable growth.

MK Smart achieves Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification, expanding opportunities in global digital identity

MK Smart achieves Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification, expanding opportunities in global digital identity

As countries accelerate the development of digital governments, electronic identification (eID) and electronic passports (ePassport) are becoming essential infrastructure. At the same time, security requirements are becoming increasingly stringent security requirements, particularly for systems that store sensitive data such as citizens’ identity and biometric information.

Sorting fish prior to transport for distribution. (Photo: VNA)

Fishermen keep pace with digital technology

Across central coastal provinces, authorities have introduced policies to restructure fleets, reduce vessel numbers, and support fishermen in transitioning to more sustainable livelihoods. Provinces such as Dak Lak and Gia Lai have earmarked nearly 1 trillion VND to support occupational changes and decommission inefficient vessels, while others including Nghe An, Quang Tri, Hue, and Quang Ngai are implementing roadmaps to phase out thousands of underqualified boats.

Phuc Loi ward in Hanoi has launched the “Digital Literacy for All” movement, forming support teams to help residents install applications such as iHanoi and eTax. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi advances technological innovation in key economic sectors

The municipal People's Committee recently issued Plan No. 109/KH-UBND on technological innovation in key economic sectors through 2035, which serves as both a catalyst and a strategic move to systematise, elevate and reinforce the capital’s leading role in the digital era.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (first, right, front row) listens to a presentation about the China-ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader visits China–ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre

The China–ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre, jointly established by the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and ASEAN countries, aims to promote inclusive and mutually beneficial development of AI globally. It is regarded as a flagship project in advancing the “Digital Silk Road” initiative in Nanning.

A view of the 224th session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

UNESCO extends recognition of 2 Category II science centres in Vietnam

The continued operation and enhancement of the two Category II centres under UNESCO’s auspices reflect Vietnam’s policy of positioning science, technology and innovation as key drivers of development, while closely linking scientific advancement with deeper and more substantive international integration in the current context.

China–ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Application Cooperation Centre deeply integrates future technologies with distinctive ASEAN cultural characteristics. (Photo: VNA)

China–ASEAN AI cooperation centre drives regional tech cooperation

With strong policy support and growing participation from businesses and research institutions, the China–ASEAN Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application Cooperation Centre is expected to act as a digital bridge, promoting technological integration and opening new avenues for Vietnam–China cooperation in the digital era.

Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc (ninth, left) and the Vietnamese delegation pose for a group photo with leaders of the Zhongguancun Science Park and Beijing city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China step up cooperation in science, technology, innovation

Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who also serves as Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, toured the park’s exhibition area and was briefed on the formation and development of Zhongguancun, along with Beijing’s achievements in science, technology and innovation.

A technician from Viettel Bac Ninh examines equipment at a 5G base transceiver station. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh accelerates development of 5G, data infrastructure

In the first quarter, Bac Ninh’s telecommunications infrastructure continued to develop in a synchronous manner. All communes have been connected to dedicated data transmission networks, and 100% of the population is covered by mobile services.