MK Smart achieves Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification, expanding opportunities in global digital identity

Hanoi (VNA) - As countries accelerate the development of digital governments, electronic identification (eID) and electronic passports (ePassport) are becoming essential infrastructure. At the same time, security requirements are becoming increasingly stringent security requirements, particularly for systems that store sensitive data such as citizens’ identity and biometric information.

MK Smart, a Vietnamese technology company specializing in smart cards and secure identification solutions, has achieved Common Criteria (CC) EAL5+ certification, one of the most rigorous information security standards in the world. This is not only an important technological milestone, but also a strategic step that enables participation in national identity systems and large-scale projects globally.

Common Criteria EAL5+: A gateway to global identity systems

Common Criteria (ISO/IEC 15408) is an international standard for the independent evaluation of IT product security. Unlike self-declared compliance schemes, CC certification requires products to undergo a rigorous assessment process based on verifiable technical evidence, conducted by accredited laboratories.

EAL5+ is considered a high assurance level, typically required for systems handling sensitive data such as eID, ePassport, and national digital identity platforms. At this level, products must demonstrate resistance to sophisticated attack scenarios, while ensuring that the security architecture is systematically designed, analyzed, and controlled from the ground up.

As such, achieving EAL5+ is widely regarded as a key prerequisite for participation in national identity projects and the global security ecosystem.

Chip operating system control as the foundation of security

The focus of this certification focus on the MK Lotus GovID IMDa chip operating system, developed on the proprietary Lotus OS platform by MK Smart’s engineering team.

In smart card architecture, the chip operating system is the most critical control layer, responsible for data storage management, access control, and the execution of security mechanisms. It is also the key factor determining the protection of identity and biometric data.

According to MK Smart, achieving EAL5+ requires not only meeting advanced technical requirements but also demonstrating end-to-end security across the entire lifecycle—from design and development to manufacturing. This reflects long-term investment in research and development, as well as full control over core technologies.

Owning the chip operating system enables deeper control over the security architecture and eliminates dependency on third-party technology platforms—one of the key factors in meeting the stringent requirements of Common Criteria at high assurance levels.

Meeting security standards for national identity systems

The evaluated solution focuses on applications compliant with ICAO standards, operating on the Lotus OS platform to ensure both performance and security in real-world conditions.

The configuration achieved Common Criteria EAL5+ certification for Extended Access Control (EAC) combined with PACE, providing optimal protection for biometric data and terminal authentication. This high level of certification confirms the system's resilience against sophisticated attack scenarios while ensuring the highest degree of protection for sensitive data—a core requirement for national-scale identity systems.

Enhancing competitiveness in GovTech projects and international markets

Achieving CC EAL5+ certification not only supports domestic projects, but also creates a clear competitive advantage for MK Smart in international markets. As many countries seek digital identity solutions that ensure both security and compliance with international standards, products with certifications including EAL5+ are regarded as a key factor in enabling participation in large-scale projects. Procurement and deployment processes for national identity systems commonly require this level of assurance.

Possessing this level of certified technology enhances MK Smart’s credibility with partners and regulatory authorities, while expanding its ability to participate in international markets, particularly in countries investing heavily in digital identity infrastructure. In practice, the company has expanded its operations with manufacturing facilities in Brazil and Ethiopia, gradually participating in international markets, especially in countries developing secure and independent digital identity systems.

Affirming “Make in Vietnam” technology capabilities

The completion of Common Criteria EAL5+ certification is not only a technical achievement, but also a milestone that demonstrates the ability of a Vietnamese enterprise to master core technology in the field of security. More broadly, it represents a step forward for Vietnamese companies to participate more deeply in the global value chain, as countries increasingly prioritize the development of secure, independent, and internationally compliant digital identity infrastructure.

From a company focused on the smart card ecosystem, MK Smart is gradually transforming into a provider of technology platforms for national-scale identity systems. This is not only the story of a single enterprise, but also evidence of the capability of “Make in Vietnam” technology to meet the most stringent international standards./.