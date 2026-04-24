CMC signs AI cooperation deal with Korean partner

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s CMC Corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Korean firm FuriosaAI to jointly develop artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, aiming to expand business opportunities and market presence in both Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).



Under the agreement, CMC Global - a member of CMC Corporation - and FuriosaAI will collaborate on developing AI application software, leveraging their respective technological strengths and customer ecosystems to roll out joint projects in the coming period.



The deal builds on CMC’s growing cooperation with major Korean partners such as Samsung SDS, LG U+, SK Telink, Korea Telecom, LG Corporation, CJ Group, Naver, SK Broadband and Amkor Technology. These partnerships have helped the Vietnamese firm expand its footprint in the Korean market while enhancing its delivery capabilities and service standards.



According to CMC, the partnership with FuriosaAI reflects its strategic shift from service provision to co-developing solutions, with a focus on key technology areas such as AI, semiconductors and cybersecurity.



The group is accelerating its “Accelerate your AI-X” strategy, positioning itself as a global AI transformation company built on three pillars: AI infrastructure, cybersecurity and AI solutions. This goes hand in hand with its “Go Global” strategy to expand international operations and bring “Made by CMC” products and services to global markets.



Within this strategy, the RoK is seen not only as a key market but also as a strategic hub for expanding technology, service and business cooperation. Domestically, CMC is also investing in digital infrastructure, including plans to build a hyperscale data centre in Ho Chi Minh City with a projected capacity of up to 150 MW and total investment of 1–2 billion USD, while strengthening its core capabilities in AI, semiconductors and cybersecurity.



The agreement comes as Vietnam–RoK relations continue to deepen, with cooperation expanding into science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. The two countries are among each other’s top trading partners, while the RoK remains the largest foreign investor in Vietnam, with more than 10,000 active businesses./.

VNA