Sci-Tech

Top Vietnamese leader visits China–ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre

The China–ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre, jointly established by the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and ASEAN countries, aims to promote inclusive and mutually beneficial development of AI globally. It is regarded as a flagship project in advancing the “Digital Silk Road” initiative in Nanning.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (first, right, front row) listens to a presentation about the China-ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (first, right, front row) listens to a presentation about the China-ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre (Photo: VNA)

Nanning (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, visited the China–ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre in Nanning city, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on April 17, as part of his ongoing state visit to China.

Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, accompanied the Vietnamese leader and delegation during their tour of an exhibition on China–Vietnam cooperation in AI applications, as well as a showcase of outstanding AI-powered products developed by Chinese enterprises.

The China–ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre, jointly established by the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and ASEAN countries, aims to promote inclusive and mutually beneficial development of AI globally. It is regarded as a flagship project in advancing the “Digital Silk Road” initiative in Nanning.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (third, left) and delegates at the China-ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre on April 17 (Photo: VNA)

On June 30, 2025, the centre commenced operation of Phase 1, covering a total area of 7.78 sq.km.

The centre facilitates capable Chinese enterprises in tapping into the potential and demand of the ASEAN countries, while working with partner countries to promote AI applications across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, tourism, education, finance, and logistics, in line with each country’s specific needs. It also focuses on training AI human resources.

By the end of 2025, a total of 51 projects in China and 16 others in ASEAN countries had been signed under this framework. The centre is expected to establish additional branches in other cities across China and ASEAN. On November 26, 2025, Hanoi and Guangxi signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly study the development of a Vietnam–China AI application cooperation centre./.

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