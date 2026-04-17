Vietnam, Hungary step up cooperation in AI research, application in judicial sector

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary, in coordination with the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Hungary, held a scientific workshop on April 16 themed “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Court and Justice System – European Union (EU) Experience and Application to Vietnam.”

The event attracted a large number of experts in science-technology and artificial intelligence from Hungary and other European countries, along with Vietnamese scientists and researchers from both at home and abroad.

Addressing the workshop, Ambassador Bui Le Thai noted that the event took place as Vietnam is actively implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science-technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. This serves as an important strategic orientation, in which AI has been identified as one of the core technologies with far-reaching impacts across various sectors, including the judicial and court systems.

In implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, the embassy has been carrying out a range of activities to promote knowledge connectivity and enhance science-technology cooperation between Vietnam and Hungary, as well as with European partners, while bringing into play the role of the Vietnamese intellectual community in Hungary. The workshop represents a practical effort contributing to the realisation of these orientations, he said.

Participating experts and scientists exchanged experiences on the application of AI in the judicial sector, from supporting information processing and improving adjudication efficiency to enhancing transparency and expanding people’s access to justice. Presentations also highlighted the need to develop appropriate legal frameworks and ethical standards to ensure a balance between technological innovation and the protection of human rights.

In his concluding remarks, the ambassador said that discussions at the workshop provided a comprehensive perspective on the potential and challenges of AI application, not only in the judicial field but also in the broader context of digital transformation and socio-economic development. He underscored the importance of international cooperation, particularly between Vietnam and European partners, in research, experience sharing, and technology transfer.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary pledged to continue serving as a bridge to promote concrete and practical cooperation initiatives in science-technology and innovation, including AI, thereby contributing to Vietnam’s policy-making, digital transformation, and socio-economic development./.