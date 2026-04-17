Sci-Tech

Vietnam, Hungary step up cooperation in AI research, application in judicial sector

The Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary pledged to continue serving as a bridge to promote concrete and practical cooperation initiatives in science-technology and innovation, including AI, thereby contributing to Vietnam’s policy-making, digital transformation, and socio-economic development.

An overview of the scientific workshop (Photo published by VNA)
An overview of the scientific workshop (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary, in coordination with the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Hungary, held a scientific workshop on April 16 themed “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Court and Justice System – European Union (EU) Experience and Application to Vietnam.”

The event attracted a large number of experts in science-technology and artificial intelligence from Hungary and other European countries, along with Vietnamese scientists and researchers from both at home and abroad.

Addressing the workshop, Ambassador Bui Le Thai noted that the event took place as Vietnam is actively implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science-technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. This serves as an important strategic orientation, in which AI has been identified as one of the core technologies with far-reaching impacts across various sectors, including the judicial and court systems.

In implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, the embassy has been carrying out a range of activities to promote knowledge connectivity and enhance science-technology cooperation between Vietnam and Hungary, as well as with European partners, while bringing into play the role of the Vietnamese intellectual community in Hungary. The workshop represents a practical effort contributing to the realisation of these orientations, he said.

Participating experts and scientists exchanged experiences on the application of AI in the judicial sector, from supporting information processing and improving adjudication efficiency to enhancing transparency and expanding people’s access to justice. Presentations also highlighted the need to develop appropriate legal frameworks and ethical standards to ensure a balance between technological innovation and the protection of human rights.

In his concluding remarks, the ambassador said that discussions at the workshop provided a comprehensive perspective on the potential and challenges of AI application, not only in the judicial field but also in the broader context of digital transformation and socio-economic development. He underscored the importance of international cooperation, particularly between Vietnam and European partners, in research, experience sharing, and technology transfer.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary pledged to continue serving as a bridge to promote concrete and practical cooperation initiatives in science-technology and innovation, including AI, thereby contributing to Vietnam’s policy-making, digital transformation, and socio-economic development./.

VNA
#Hungary #Vietnamese Embassy #Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW #application of AI #judicial sector Hungary
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai speaks at the seminar on trade promotion between the two countries in Szeged on October 28, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Hungary eye stronger trade, investment cooperation

Vietnam is currently among the world’s top five agricultural exporters, with key products such as coffee, cashew nuts, pepper, tea, rice, tropical fruits, and seafood increasingly favoured by European consumers, including those in Hungary.

See more

A view of the 224th session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

UNESCO extends recognition of 2 Category II science centres in Vietnam

The continued operation and enhancement of the two Category II centres under UNESCO’s auspices reflect Vietnam’s policy of positioning science, technology and innovation as key drivers of development, while closely linking scientific advancement with deeper and more substantive international integration in the current context.

China–ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Application Cooperation Centre deeply integrates future technologies with distinctive ASEAN cultural characteristics. (Photo: VNA)

China–ASEAN AI cooperation centre drives regional tech cooperation

With strong policy support and growing participation from businesses and research institutions, the China–ASEAN Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application Cooperation Centre is expected to act as a digital bridge, promoting technological integration and opening new avenues for Vietnam–China cooperation in the digital era.

Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc (ninth, left) and the Vietnamese delegation pose for a group photo with leaders of the Zhongguancun Science Park and Beijing city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China step up cooperation in science, technology, innovation

Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who also serves as Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, toured the park’s exhibition area and was briefed on the formation and development of Zhongguancun, along with Beijing’s achievements in science, technology and innovation.

A technician from Viettel Bac Ninh examines equipment at a 5G base transceiver station. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh accelerates development of 5G, data infrastructure

In the first quarter, Bac Ninh’s telecommunications infrastructure continued to develop in a synchronous manner. All communes have been connected to dedicated data transmission networks, and 100% of the population is covered by mobile services.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

An Giang identifies key tasks in science-technology development

The priorities focus on four pillars: science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and real-world applications to boost socio-economic development. These are expected to create breakthroughs in governance, production, and daily life.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Research Excellence Fellowship for 2026-2030 approved

Under the Vietnam Research Excellence Fellowship (VREF) for the 2026–2030 period, PhD students are identified as a core research force directly contributing to breakthroughs in sci-tech and innovation. Investing in top-tier doctoral candidates is more than workforce development, but a high-stakes strategic bet to forge a cohort of world-class scientists and technologists who can power Vietnam’s long-term economic ambitions.

Participants in the ASEAN Plus Photonics Symposium in Gia Lai province on April 8 (Photo: baogialai.com.vn/)

Gia Lai province hosts ASEAN Plus Photonics Symposium

Participants presented and discussed a wide range of advanced topics shaping the future of photonics, including nanophotonics and metasurfaces; topological and non-Hermitian photonics; photonic crystals and optical lattices; light–matter interactions and polariton systems.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi (right) and Professor and quantum physicist Olival Freire Juniorin, President of Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development, at their meeting on April 7. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil)

Vietnam, Brazil to strengthen cooperation in science, technology

Ambassador Bui Van Nghi expressed Vietnam’s interest in strengthening cooperation with Brazil in areas such as renewable energy and environmental technologies, as well as high-tech sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, and the semiconductor industry.

Teachers guide students in experiencing the application of science (Photo: VNA)

Results become benchmark for science-technology governance

The transition to facilitative governance marks not only an operational reform but also a shift in development thinking. With expanded autonomy and controlled risk acceptance, science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are expected to become key drivers of rapid and sustainable growth in the years ahead.

Students experience robotic products (Photo: VNA)

AI powers sweeping overhaul of Vietnam’s education system

Nguyen Son Hai, Deputy Director General of the Department of Information and Communication Technology under the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), said the sector has made rapid strides in digital transformation, from online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic to nationwide platforms covering the national education database, registration for high school graduation exam, and online university admissions.