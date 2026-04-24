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Administrative procedure coordination system to be put into smooth operation this month

According to the official dispatch, 13 out of 17 ministries and ministerial-level agencies had completed the development, training and deployment of their ministerial-level administrative procedure settlement information systems under the centralised model by April 22.

Illustrative image (Source: baochinhphu.vn)
Illustrative image (Source: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Under a freshly signed official dispatch, the Ministry of Public Security has been assigned to urgently complete the national public service portal and the administrative procedure coordination system for official operation in April.

The official dispatch on promoting the implementation of administrative procedures and integrated online public services in a synchronised, effective and uninterrupted manner was signed by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

It stated that, in line with the directions of the Central Steering Committee for Development of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, as well as the Government’s instructions on providing online public services under the authority of provincial- and commune-level administrations through a centralised model integrated into the national public service portal, 13 out of 17 ministries and ministerial-level agencies had completed the development, training and deployment of their ministerial-level administrative procedure settlement information systems under the centralised model by April 22.

However, the implementation process has still revealed a number of shortcomings and obstacles, affecting the handling of administrative procedures and the provision of online public services at provincial and commune levels for citizens and businesses.

Therefore, the Prime Minister requested ministers, heads of ministry-level agencies, and chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees to immediately focus on several key tasks.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Science and Technology is tasked with coordinating with the Ministry of Public Security to review and assess the roadmap, timeline and feasible solutions for implementing the architecture of ministry- and provincial-level administrative procedure settlement information systems. It is also required to continue monitoring implementation and addressing obstacles faced by ministries, sectors and localities during the process.

At the same time, the ministry must urgently submit to the Government a decree detailing several articles and implementation measures of the Law on Digital Transformation, along with related regulations and guidance under its authority, particularly those concerning fully online public services and the technical functions and features of the information system. This task must be completed by June.

The Ministry of Justice, in coordination with the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Public Security, is assigned to review, compile and assess hurdles in handling administrative procedures at local levels under the one-stop-shop and interconnected one-stop-shop mechanisms, particularly through the use of the centralised ministerial-level system model. A report must be submitted to the PM before May 10.

Ministries and ministry-level agencies, based on the roadmap guided by the Ministry of Science and Technology, are required to urgently review and address shortcomings in the system. They are also tasked with coordinating with the ministry to improve technical functions and features, especially those related to digitising dossiers, administrative procedure settlement results, and individuals’ electronic data repositories.

Provincial and municipal People’s Committees are requested to coordinate with ministries and ministry-level agencies in configuring settlement procedures and assigning account permissions for officials handling administrative procedures at local agencies and units on the system. Administrative procedures must be carried out under the one-stop-shop and interconnected one-stop-shop mechanisms, ensuring that reception is not restricted by administrative boundaries within the province, thereby facilitating better service quality for citizens and businesses./.



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