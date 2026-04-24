Resolution on cultural development adopted, Dong Nai established as centrally governed city

Hanoi (VNA) – Continuing the agenda of the first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA), lawmakers on the morning of April 24 voted to adopt the legislature’s resolutions on the development of Vietnamese culture and on piloting the public lawyer mechanism, as well as a resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city as a centrally governed city.



Specifically, the resolution on the development of Vietnamese culture was passed with 477 out of 489 deputies present voting in favour.



The resolution stipulates that November 24 each year is designated as “Vietnam Culture Day”, with employees entitled to a paid day off. The State will ensure that annual spending on culture accounts for at least 2% of total State budget expenditure, with gradual increases in line with development needs.



The resolution also sets out investment incentive mechanisms in the cultural sector, along with policies for preserving the cultures of ethnic minority groups, folk arts, traditional arts, and national treasures and rare antiquities.



Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, authorised by the Prime Minister, presents the report explaining, receiving and revising the draft NA resolution on the development of Vietnamese culture at the session in Hanoi on April 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The NA then approved the resolution on piloting the public lawyer mechanism, with 467 out of 484 deputies present voting in favour.



This resolution provides regulations on operating principles, professional standards, scope of work, rights and obligations, procedures for handling cases, and policy regimes applicable to public lawyers.



The pilot scheme will be implemented at the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Construction, as well as the People’s Committees of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Can Tho, Dong Nai, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong.



On the same morning, the NA also passed the resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city as a centrally governed city, with 478 out of 487 deputies present voting yes.



The resolution states that the city will be established on the basis of the entire natural area and population of Dong Nai province. The new locality borders Ho Chi Minh City, Lam Dong province, Tay Ninh province, and Cambodia.



The resolution will take effect from April 30, 2026./.