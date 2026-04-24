Politics

Resolution on cultural development adopted, Dong Nai established as centrally governed city

The resolution stipulates that November 24 each year is designated as “Vietnam Culture Day”, with employees entitled to a paid day off. The State will ensure that annual spending on culture accounts for at least 2% of total State budget expenditure, with gradual increases in line with development needs.

The National Assembly votes to adopt the resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city as a centrally governed city. (Photo: VNA)
The National Assembly votes to adopt the resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city as a centrally governed city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Continuing the agenda of the first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA), lawmakers on the morning of April 24 voted to adopt the legislature’s resolutions on the development of Vietnamese culture and on piloting the public lawyer mechanism, as well as a resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city as a centrally governed city.

Specifically, the resolution on the development of Vietnamese culture was passed with 477 out of 489 deputies present voting in favour.

The resolution stipulates that November 24 each year is designated as “Vietnam Culture Day”, with employees entitled to a paid day off. The State will ensure that annual spending on culture accounts for at least 2% of total State budget expenditure, with gradual increases in line with development needs.

The resolution also sets out investment incentive mechanisms in the cultural sector, along with policies for preserving the cultures of ethnic minority groups, folk arts, traditional arts, and national treasures and rare antiquities.

vnanet-law-makers.jpg
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, authorised by the Prime Minister, presents the report explaining, receiving and revising the draft NA resolution on the development of Vietnamese culture at the session in Hanoi on April 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The NA then approved the resolution on piloting the public lawyer mechanism, with 467 out of 484 deputies present voting in favour.

This resolution provides regulations on operating principles, professional standards, scope of work, rights and obligations, procedures for handling cases, and policy regimes applicable to public lawyers.

The pilot scheme will be implemented at the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Construction, as well as the People’s Committees of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Can Tho, Dong Nai, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong.

On the same morning, the NA also passed the resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city as a centrally governed city, with 478 out of 487 deputies present voting yes.

The resolution states that the city will be established on the basis of the entire natural area and population of Dong Nai province. The new locality borders Ho Chi Minh City, Lam Dong province, Tay Ninh province, and Cambodia.

The resolution will take effect from April 30, 2026./.

VNA
#Bầu cử Quốc hội và HĐND #16th legislature’s 1st session #NA resolution on cultural development #Dong Nai centrally governed city Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Vietnam - New era

National Assembly Election

Related News

The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to discuss a proposal to establish Dong Nai as a centrally-run city on April 22. (Photo: VNA)

NA to discuss proposal to establish centrally-run Dong Nai city

According to a Government report, Dong Nai has effectively leveraged its strategic location, historical traditions, and strengths in national defence, security, culture, and society to emerge as one of the country’s leading economic localities. The province serves as a key hub linking major development corridors and Ho Chi Minh City with the Central Highlands, the south-central coastal region, and the Mekong Delta region.

See more

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Estonia look to build long-term cooperation foundation

Highlighting Vietnam’s dynamism, the Estonian minister said businesses joining his delegation are keen to explore mutually beneficial partnerships with Vietnamese counterparts. He added that the visit aims not only to seek business opportunities but also to build trust and people-to-people connections, laying a solid foundation for long-term cooperation between the two countries.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh presents a souvernir to Dutch Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Raissa Marteaux at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City pledges deeper practical cooperation with Dutch partners

Speaking at a ceremony marking the Netherlands’ National Day (April 27) hosted by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh reaffirmed the city’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Dutch partners across strategic sectors.

The National Assembly will vote on a number of important laws and resolutions on April 24, 2026 – the final working day of its first session. (Photo: VNA)

Final working day of 16th National Assembly’s 1st session

The resolutions include those on the approval of the final settlement of the 2024 State budget, and on the NA’s supervision programme for 2027 and on the establishment of the NA’s thematic supervision delegation for 2027, the NA resolution on the development of Vietnamese culture and another on piloting the public lawyer system, the resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city as a centrally governed city, and the NA resolution on special mechanisms and policies to handle land law violations committed by organisations and individuals before the 2024 Land Law took effect, along with solutions to continue removing obstacles for long-delayed and outstanding projects.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Lao Border Guard Command's headquarters in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen defence cooperation

After more than 16 years of development, Unitel has become Laos’s leading telecom operator, with extensive infrastructure reaching remote and border areas, contributing to socio-economic development and improving living standards.

An overview of the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

98.6% of voters' petitions resolved: National Assembly

Delivering a report on the supervision of petition handling at the NA's plenary meeting on April 23, Chairwoman of the NA's Committee for People's Aspirations and Supervision Le Thi Nga said of the total, the legislature and its bodies handled all 34 petitions under their remit, while the Government and central agencies resolved 1,182 out of 1,200 cases.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese legislature backs implementation of agreements inked with RoK: NA Chairman

Chairman Man reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to maintaining a transparent legal environment for foreign investors, including Korean firms seeking long-term and stable operations in the Southeast Asian country. He also welcomed expanding cultural and sports cooperation, including in e-sports, as a means of strengthening people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and RoK President Lee Jae Myung at their meeting in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK seek more balanced 150 billion USD trade by 2030

President Lee agreed with the proposals, affirming coordination with Vietnam to identify measures to raise bilateral trade to 150 billion USD by 2030 in a more balanced manner, and to facilitate deeper participation by Vietnamese firms in the RoK’s global supply chains.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting in Hanoi on April 23 with the Party Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities as well as the Party Central Committee’s commissions and agencies. (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official calls for stronger institutions to drive double-digit growth

Tu underscored the importance of continuing to innovate leadership methods and the organisation of implementation, while directing ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the review and refinement of institutions, policies and legal frameworks, including at the local level, especially in economic and investment fields, to achieve the double-digit growth target.

Delegates at the the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

NA adopts revised Capital Law with special mechanisms for Hanoi

Under the law, the municipal People’s Council is empowered to decide policies and criteria for urban renovation, upgrading and redevelopment to address issues such as population density, environmental protection and urban development. It may also approve special mechanisms for major and important projects, subject to higher-level approval and consultation with relevant ministries and sectors.

Kiosks at Vinh market in Nghe An province (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Lawmakers proposes raising tax exemption threshold to 1 billion VND

The current taxable revenue threshold of 500 million VND (19,000 USD) per year is no longer aligned with reality. Based on projected per capita GDP levels of approximately 125.5 million VND in 2025 and 128–130 million VND in 2026, the existing threshold represents only about four times per capita income, significantly lower than the 8–15 times range commonly observed in comparable economies.