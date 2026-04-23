RoK First Lady experiences Korea Culture and Tourism Festival in Vietnam

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Hanoi (VNA) – First Lady of the Republic of Korea Kim Hea Kyung attended the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026 with a wide range of vibrant activities in Hanoi on April 23, as part of President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to Vietnam.

Held at Lotte Mall Tay Ho, the event drew large crowds and aimed to promote cultural and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

The First Lady toured exhibition spaces featuring K-Food, K-Content, K-Beauty and K-Heritage. At the K-Food area, she joined actor Jung Il-woo and chef Ji Joon Hyuk to recreate dishes such as gochujang butter bibimbap and black sesame macarons inspired by Korean productions.

Running from April 23–26 under the touching slogan “Feel Your Korea,” the festival includes a Hallyu Talkshow with Jung Il-woo and Vietnamese singer-YouTuber Quang Vinh.

The Korea Tourism Organisation in Vietnam also introduced “Hallyu Fan Tour” programmes featuring K-pop filming locations and e-sports destinations.

The First Lady’s presence added prominence to the event and contributed to the success of the Korean President's state visit to Vietnam./.

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