Sci-Tech

Vietnam, RoK step up investment cooperation in tech, innovation startups

The Vietnam – RoK cooperation is shifting from traditional models to innovation-driven partnerships and co-creation of value, said Minister Counsellor Nguyen Thi Thai Binh.

Participants in the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Participants in the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on April 23 orgainised a seminar exploring international investment cooperation opportunities for technology enterprises and innovative startups in the new context.

The event attracted strong interest from investment funds, businesses and industry associations in the RoK.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of the MoST Hoang Minh said Vietnam is targeting double-digit GDP growth for the 2026–2030 period. To achieve this, the country is prioritising the development of emerging sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy and green transformation. Those areas are expected to offer more opportunities for cooperation with Korean partners.

He stressed the need to upgrade Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem, support startups in meeting international standards, and strengthen links with national venture capital funds to mobilise resources for growth.

Nguyen Thi Thai Binh, Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, highlighted the special significance of the seminar, which coincided the state visit to Vietnam by President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung, following the visit to the Northeast Asian country by Party General Secretary To Lam in August 2025. These high-level exchanges underscore strong political trust and the dynamic development of the Vietnam – RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

She noted that Vietnam is evolving from an investment destination into a strategic link in emerging global value chains. With cumulative Korean investment nearing 100 billion USD and bilateral trade reaching around 90 billion USD, economic ties are entering a more substantive and higher-quality phase.

The Vietnam – RoK cooperation is shifting from traditional models to innovation-driven partnerships and co-creation of value, the diplomat went on, adding that Vietnam is actively improving its institutional framework, business environment, digital infrastructure and human resources while promoting strategic technology sectors.

Meanwhile, the RoK, with its strengths in technology, research and development, and a globally recognised innovation ecosystem, is well positioned to partner with Vietnam in harnessing these opportunities, according to Binh.

Major Korean corporations such as Samsung Electronics, SK Group, POSCO, and Hanwha Group are expanding their presence in Vietnam, increasingly moving beyond manufacturing into high-tech industries, energy and strategic infrastructure.

Beyond capital attraction, Vietnam is positioning itself as a regional hub for innovation and technology development. Proposals discussed at the seminar—from semiconductor and AI cooperation to clean energy and startup funding—are expected to pave the way for a new wave of deeper, more sustainable and long-term strategic collaboration.

The event signals that both countries are entering a new phase of partnership where technology, innovation and strategic trust will serve as new drivers for more effective and substantive cooperation under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

VNA
#Vietnam-RoK relations #Ministry of Science and Technology #Republic of Korea #technology enterprises #innovative startups Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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