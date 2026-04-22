Sci-Tech

Scientific Innovation Competition opens to OVs, boosting global talent linkages

In response to World Creativity and Innovation Day 2026, the contest provides a platform for individuals and teams nationwide who are passionate about research, creativity, and practical application of science, while promoting a movement of scientific inquiry within the community, particularly among young people.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh delivers opening remarks at the launching ceremony of the Scientific Innovation Competition 2026 on April 21. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh delivers opening remarks at the launching ceremony of the Scientific Innovation Competition 2026 on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Scientific Innovation Competition in 2026 was officially launched on April 21, notably expanding eligibility to overseas Vietnamese for the first time, in a move aimed at connecting global Vietnamese intellect and bringing international innovations into domestic application.

In response to World Creativity and Innovation Day 2026, the contest provides a platform for individuals and teams nationwide who are passionate about research, creativity, and practical application of science, while promoting a movement of scientific inquiry within the community, particularly among young people.

The annual contest, directed by the Ministry of Science and Technology and organised by VnExpress since 2022, seeks to identify and honour innovative ideas, solutions and models with high applicability. These initiatives are expected to help address practical issues in daily life, production and socio-economic development, while fostering a broader spirit of innovation in the community.

According to the organisers, the contest is open to Vietnamese citizens living, studying and working both at home and abroad. Participation is encouraged from students, young scientists, startups and research organisations.

Submissions span a wide range of fields, including digital technology, automation, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, smart agriculture, environmental protection, healthcare, education and community-oriented solutions.

Bui Thanh Van, Editorial Secretary of VnExpress newspaper and head of the organising board, said the 2026 edition introduces several notable changes. The organising structure has been expanded with the participation of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam and coordination from the National Innovation Centre, helping strengthen linkages within the innovation ecosystem and broaden the contest’s reach.

Significantly, this year marks the first time the competition is open to overseas Vietnamese, creating opportunities to connect Vietnamese experts worldwide and facilitate the application of advanced international research and innovations in Vietnam.

Excellent entries will be selected through multiple rounds of transparent and rigorous evaluation by a panel of reputable experts. Winning initiatives will not only be honoured but also receive support for product development, investment connections, commercialisation and real-world deployment.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place within the framework of the National Innovation Day on October 1, with total prizes worth up to 1 billion VND (37,986 USD).

Launching the contest underscores the Ministry of Science and Technology’s determination to building a robust national innovation ecosystem, promoting a spirit of creativity and action, and inspiring contributions through science and technology for the country’s sustainable development.

Over the past four years, the contest has attracted 645 submissions from scientists, young researchers and students across the country. A total of 29 high-impact products and solutions have been recognised and supported for further development and technology transfer./.

VNA
#Scientific Innovation Competition #overseas Vietnamese #innovation #World Creativity and Innovation Day
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