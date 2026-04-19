Sci-Tech

Ho Chi Minh City becomes first locality to issue comprehensive digital data strategy

To fuel this digital evolution, the city has allocated 12.7 trillion VND (500 million USD) for 2026, representing 4.2% of total budget expenditure.

A resident in Ho Chi Minh City uses the VNeID app for administrative procedures. The city is accelerating digital literacy efforts to ensure all citizens can participate in the digital space. (Photo: VNS/VNA)
A resident in Ho Chi Minh City uses the VNeID app for administrative procedures. The city is accelerating digital literacy efforts to ensure all citizens can participate in the digital space. (Photo: VNS/VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has made history as the first locality in Vietnam to officially promulgate a comprehensive digital data development strategy for the 2026–30 period, with a vision extending to 2035.

The announcement was made during a quarterly review meeting earlier this week, chaired by Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee.

The meeting focused on the progress of Politburo Resolution No. 57 and key government digital projects Nos. 204 and 06.

To fuel this digital evolution, the city has allocated 12.7 trillion VND (500 million USD) for 2026, representing 4.2% of total budget expenditure.

Of this amount, more than 9.5 trillion VND (374 million USD) is dedicated to recurrent spending, while more than 3.1 trillion VND (122 million USD) is earmarked for investment.

Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the city has already completed 16 out of 44 tasks assigned by the central government and 11 of its own 14 planned tasks for the first quarter.

The city's digital economy is currently on a high-growth trajectory, with a target to contribute at least 30% of the city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by the end of 2026.

The city currently hosts 35 business incubators and innovation centres. Its startup ecosystem ranks among the top five in Southeast Asia. It is also positioned within the top 110 startup ecosystems globally. The ecosystem's total value is estimated between 7 billion USD and 7.5 billion USD.

Besides, the city is home to nearly 30,000 information and communication technology (ICT) companies. These ICT firms account for 40% of the national total.

Ho Chi Minh City has piloted the commercialisation of 54 technology products. These pilot projects have successfully attracted nearly 500 billion VND (19.7 million USD) in investment.

It is also implementing aggressive talent attraction policies. New recruitment processes offer competitive monthly incomes ranging from 30 million VND to 100 million VND (1,200–4,000 USD) for high-level experts, alongside increased autonomy for research organisations.

Strategic initiatives are also underway to develop 12 inter-regional digital technology zones covering 1,000 hectares across the city.

The city is also collaborating with global giants like AMD to bolster the semiconductor and AI industries.

Efforts to streamline administration have seen the dossier digitisation rate reach nearly 88%.

Furthermore, the city has issued more than 12.7 million chip-based ID cards and 8.6 million electronic identification (eID) accounts.

Under the "Digital Literacy for All" movement, it aims for 95% coverage of the VNeID application to ensure that the transition to a digital society is inclusive for all residents./.

VNA
#Ho Chi Minh City #digital data #digital economy #Digital Literacy for All #digital transformation Ho Chi Minh City
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