Hai Phong waives port infrastructure fees for liquid cargo through end-2026

Hai Phong (VNA) – The northern port city of Hai Phong will waive port infrastructure fees for liquid cargo, including petrol, oil and gas, until December 31, 2026, under a new resolution adopted by the municipal People’s Council.



The resolution, passed at the first session of the People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term, took effect from April 1, 2026. It applies to organisations and individuals involved in the collection, payment, management and use of such fees for liquid cargo handled through Hai Phong’s seaports.



It sets the fee for the use of port infrastructure, service facilities and public utilities at seaport border gates at zero for liquid cargo comprising petrol, oil and gas.



For other types of liquid goods not classified as petrol, oil or gas, existing fee levels remain unchanged, in line with previous regulations issued by the municipal People’s Council.



The municipal People’s Council has tasked the city People’s Committee and relevant agencies with implementing the resolution, while its standing body, committees and deputies will oversee enforcement.



The move follows meetings held in late March 2026 between the municipal People’s Committee and businesses importing and trading liquid cargo through the city’s ports. The meetings aimed to address mounting pressures on enterprises amid global fuel price volatility.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoang Minh Cuong said the Prime Minister had issued timely directives to support businesses and stabilise the market in response to complex global developments. These measures, he noted, reflect the Government’s commitment to accompanying enterprises and sustaining production and business activities.



As a key national hub for industry, seaports and logistics, these developments are having direct and far-reaching impacts on local production and business activities, particularly in transport, logistics, port operations, industrial manufacturing, construction, trade, import-export, finance and banking, and especially fuel supply.



In response, the city has instructed relevant departments and agencies, including those responsible for finance, construction and industry and trade, along with the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority and customs authorities, to urgently propose practical support measures tailored to current conditions. Priority has been given to assisting fuel importers, including through reductions in port infrastructure fees.



Cuong described the fee waiver as a timely and concrete measure demonstrating the city’s political commitment and responsibility to supporting businesses and sharing their challenges, thus stabilising fuel imports, circulation and supply, and supporting production, business operations and daily life in the city./.

VNA